Shivratri 2022 Lucky Tips as per Numerology: Maha Shivratri is a highly celebrated festival in India. It is considered that it was on this day that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married. As per the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Falgun month. Generally, there are 12-13 Shivratris in a year, and Maha Shivratri is considered the most prominent. Shivratri means the night of Lord Shiva. This year, it will be celebrated on 1st March 2022 Tuesday. The auspicious day will start at 3:16 am and end on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 am.Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022 Horoscope: 4 Zodiac Signs That Need to be Extremely Careful

Maha Shivratri 2022: Pooja Vidhi

People planning to observe a fast on this day should start from the Trayodashi date itself.

Give up tamasic food one day before this fast

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes as this fast starts on the day of Chaturdashi.

It is mandatory to worship lord Shiva at night.

This fast is broken after sunrise, before the end of Chaturdashi tithi on the next day.

You can get Rudra Abhishek done on this day, and you should indeed recite Shiva Chalisa.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Lucky tips as per your birth date:

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month): Chant ह्रीं ओम नम:शिवाय ह्रीं at least 51 times. This mantra will help you get government jobs and eliminate any problems in the government sector. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Send Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Forwards, Facebook Status and GIFs to Celebrate Festival of Lord Shiva

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with honey.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month): After Shiv Puja, chant ओम हौ जूं स:. Doing this will help you in attaining physical luxuries. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, History, Puja Timings And Everything You Need to Know

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Panchamrit.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month): People of this number are advised to chant ओम तत्पुरूषाय विध्म्ये महादेवाय धीमाह। तन्नो रूद: प्रचोदयात to strengthen the moon and gain the blessings of Lord Shiva. Doing this helps in avoiding sudden problems.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Milk.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month): Chant ओम नम: शिवाय मंत्र as this will keep you healthy throughout the year.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Milk, Curd, Sugar, Ghee, Honey.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month): On the day of Mahashivratri, think about Mahakaleshwar and chant ओम नमो भगवते रूद्राय मंत्र. Doing this will help you in getting rid of financial problems.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Ganga Jal.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month): Keep in mind Mallikarjun while you chant ओम नम:शिवाय. Doing this will increase your work capacity and will make you more efficient.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Milk.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, 25 of any month): Chant ओम तत्पुरूषाय विघ्म्हे महादेवाय धीमहि तन्नो रूद्र प्रचोदयात्. Doing this will help you in preventing the evil eyes of Lord Shani and will help you in gaining confidence.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with the juice of any seasonal fruit.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month): Chant ओम नम: शिवाय to get avoid problems related to marriage and gain business success.

Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva while anointing him with Sugarcane Juice.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month): Chant ‘ह्रीं ओम नम:शिवाय ह्रीं’ 108 times. Chanting this mantra will help you eradicate all the problems in education, fulfilling your dream of having your own house.