Numerology – Magical March 2022: The Festival month of March is setting in! From Women’s Day to Mahashivratri to Rang Panchmi, it is a month to lighten up the mood. However, it is just not only special because of all the festivals, but there are also some other things too. One of the most special things that makes March 2022 stand out from other months is that the birth numbers and destiny numbers are the same in March.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, March 13 to March 19: What’s In Store For You This Week?

For instance, let us take the date 14/03/2022. So, the birth number is 1+4 = 5 and destiny number would be 1+4+3+2+2+2 = 14; 1+4 = 5. Is it not mind-blowing? Also Read - Numerology Prediction: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's Love Life to be More Prosperous, Wedding at The End of 2022

Numerological Significance of birth number and destiny number being the same in March 2022:

With the Birth and Destiny number being the same in March 2022, the month transforms into a month full of higher energy vibrations. These vibrations are powerful enough to make this month action-oriented. This is a month where you can manifest your dreams and systematically plan your future. It is a high-energy month. Also Read - Numerology: Lucky Tips on Mahashivratri as Per Your Birth Date, And 6 Steps to Worship Lord Shiva

As per the principles of zero numerologies, when birth and destiny numbers are the same, this is the right time to manifest dreams and aspirations. This also forms a special case of angel messages symbolising this is time to meet your soul mates and start working together.

Its goal is to set you free. To allow you to focus on the true purpose of your life by freeing up your time, attention, and life-force energy. Do everything with compassion and kindness. Respect others; they, too, are going through a transformative period. Also, be forgiving with yourself. You may come to regret previous decisions, but remember that each step that led you here was done in good faith. And you are at the ideal location for the future that lies ahead of you.

Magical March 2022: Tips to follow as per numerology

Do not let this march energy go, rather use it to manifest your dreams. Select a date (on/after March 19) that is the same as your birth number and do the suggested remedies to be able to garner the universal energy. Give wings to your dreams with magical march remedies through bath:

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month): Mix Kesar in your bathing water

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month): Use silver charged water (silver placed in water for 30 mins) for bathing

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month): Mix Yellow Mustard Seeds in your bathing water

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month): Mix Triphala powder in your bathing water

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month): Mix honey in your bathing water

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month): Mix rose petals in your bathing water

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, 25 of any month): Mix white & black sesame seeds in your bathing water

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month): Mix nagarmotha powder in your bathing water

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month): Mix red Chandan in your bathing water

Use these remedies to manifest the energies of magical march and give wings to your dreams and aspirations!