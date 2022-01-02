Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: It’s that time of the year when all eyes remain glued to the calendar. But would the budge of the date see any change of fortune? Would the tick of the clock have any repercussions? 2020 is a grim reminder for the same!Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 2 to January 8: What's In Store For You This Week?

Fed-up of the pandemic and lockdowns, never has anyone ever wanted a change so bad! But what are the numbers murmuring? Here's India's leading Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani deciphering them to help us know what's in store for us in 2022 in January!

Number 1 (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month) Also Read - Why Zodiac Signs Leo, Libra, And Aquarius Need to be Exremely Careful in 2022

You may have had a great first half to remember last December; with the second half probably sluggish, as the Capricorn period began thereafter. And so, the same goes on till the 20th Jan of 2022!

In Numerology, No. 1 that represents the ‘Sun’ is a fortunate number, but when in conjunction with Saturn, the lord of Capricorn, it remains as harmonious or disharmonious as a ‘father-son’ relation. Like a generation gap causes friction, #1’s could face a little strain initially, but overall it will be a decent month.

The most important virtue this month shall be patience, as Saturn makes one undergo trials. Also Sun, your ruler, like in reality, takes hours to catch heat after rising, you too will take time to get what you desire.

So try to focus on your goals; despite initial delays, your enthusiasm which when combined with hard work shall turn the tide of fortune in your direction. Remember, ‘fortune favors the brave’. On a parting note, inactivity is fatal for No 1’s, just like the Sun is uncomfortable behind clouds.

Number 2 (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month)

This current month that’s governed by Capricorn is ruled by Saturn (8), the lord of trials & judgment. But for a fact, No. 2’s & 8’s don’t share that great an amiable bond; hence you could face a few hurdles in achieving your targets.

Things may rather not come or come too slow this month; try not to get unruffled with it, or even let it reach a point that causes you mental agony. Remember, when the weather is bad, don’t go out for a drive.

Be careful before making a huge investment, both financially and emotionally; do not judge the book by the cover; anything important & avoidable, shall be pushed to the second half of February.

Having said that, No 8, Saturn is not a villain; if you labour hard on your work & deeds, chances are, you could come up victorious when it is payback time.

Number 3 (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month)

8 {January, Capricorn period} & 3 (your primary number) are accommodating to each other; with Jupiter {Guru}, that’s like a teacher while Saturn {Shani}, a strict Principal- both believe in trials & tests, so gear up for being tested & examined. Think long-term; avoid short-term speculations.

No. 3 & 8, both are hard-workers of another degree, but success arrives at your doorstep rather lately; so this month will be slow, however, it definitely will be worth by the end of it. Hard work coupled with good luck eventually pays handsomely!

Though financially, it appears to be a better month as opposed to the last of 2021, A better month, perhaps, an even better year to kick-start a new project or enterprise, provided you are ready to walk baby-steps!

This month is not the best time for commercial partnerships, trust only your own intuitions in finances as well as relations. That being said, 2022 (6) is your year of significant fortune, as 3-6-9 are a family of numbers lucky for each other.

Number 4 (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month)

As 2021 has slipped away rather quickly, 2022 is the year to look forward to, for number 4’s like you. Speaking of this month, 8 {January, Capricorn period} & 4 (your primary number) attract each other strongly which can be extreme too; hence it would be a particularly eventful month with fortunes that could swing either way.

Even though 4 & 8 find themselves more often attracted to each other than any other number, the extreme side of it could not be well accepted. There is a strong possibility of problems cropping up in personal relations if you do not think before you speak.

Words are like arrows; once spoken, cannot be taken back. On the other hand, if not laid-back in your approach, you could win accolades for your brave performances.

Like a salad is incomplete without a proper dressing or sauce, work on your presentation skills as much as on your intentions & ideas. With regards to health, take particular care of the urinary tract and the lower parts of the body (legs).

Number 5 (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month)

As the numbers 5 (your primary number) and 8 (the number of Capricorn month) share affinity, and are friendly to each other, this would be a great month for you to kick-star with! As a matter of fact, 2022 (6), as a whole is from your supremely lucky years!

Especially in financial matters, there could be a leap starting this month. Travel is indicated too and those who crave to see far-off lands can realize some of their dreams.

However this could also be a stressful month if you let your mind stray or wander; worrying unnecessarily comes naturally to you. It is a well-known fact that stress can cause stomach ailments too, apart from making you irritable and short-tempered.

On the positive side, Mercury blesses with recuperative powers too ensuring that you bounce back from difficult situations that could break other mortals. Relationships can get healthier too, along with your optimism.

Number 6 (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month)

This month could be the starting point of your 6 number, Venus governed year! Yes, it’s your year, as well as a month to vouch for! 6 & 8 (Capricorn governed month) are generally very pally.

Focus through the year would be on relations, material gains, as well as social gatherings. Those looking for a new property can well be rewarded if finances are in order; Same time, try not to take huge loans that run an element of heavy risk, unless it’s a fairly calculated proposition

However, a wide range of fluctuations could be seen with regards to your emotions, so try not to go overboard. Do not always listen to your heart alone; or there could be a great chance of you being cheated, emotionally as well as financially.

For students it could be a good year to improve your qualifications, and simultaneously raise the bar. Those waiting for marriage may need to bide some more time; probably a couple of months..

Number 7 (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month)

The relation between your number 7 and 8 {Capricorn period} in analogy, is like ‘so close, yet so far.’ However, don’t stop the grind. If you pull of the manifestation of a 7, this month will grant you all that you require.

Frequent mood swings could be indicated, but that could be more if you are not patient enough. If work is not totally in your favour, you’ll have the support of loved ones to rest back on, so do reciprocate by showing them your affinity & gratitude.

Though financially you could think to be in a spot of bother, it could be more because of your insecurity than actual trouble. Travel could materialize, some of which owing to your restless disposition.

Take some time out for rehabilitation meanwhile; all the work that you have done in the past would help you buy time; you could also periodically live on past laurels until your time comes; and that’s not a long wait!

Number 8 (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month)

This month that’s governed by Capricorn (adds up to 8 (Saturn) too, which when coupled with your primary Number {8} may ensure that you have an extremely eventful month!

Saturn, the strict Lord Of Judgment is clinical; ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’ is what Saturn wants you to believe in. So eventful can also majorly depend on your labour and actions! Thus, there’s no better time than the start of a lucky 2022 (6) itself, in your specifically luckier month to lay the foundation stone!

So work your soul-off by Sweat, Strive & Strike; as Saturn says it. In most spheres be it physical, mental, financial or emotional, there could be an obvious delay but with an escalation or bonus that would well be justifiable.

Investments in land could be something that can give you good returns; but nothing short-term. Your key to not only this month, but your entire life should be the 3P’s- practicality, patience & perseverance.

Number 9 (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month)

This month governed by Capricorn & Aquarius (8, Saturn) & your number 9, are not exactly two-peas of the same pod. So you must brace against a rocky path this period. The good news is that time flies; also March will kick-in with your much awaited Pisces (3) period, and then soon after, Aries (9) period, same as your number!

Furthermore, if not this month, the year 2022 (6) belongs to you! So rise & shine, number nine! Nothing but the lack of effort can stop you. When dealing with others, try not to let your ego come in the way; you don’t always have to be in control to do well.

Be vary of minor accidents this month. This period favours the brave, not the reckless! focus on physical well-being. Work-outs & staying busy can do the charm.

Financially, you could make more money, but keep a tab on the expenses; and of course, your temper too- to avoid messing up on the relationships front. Regret & guilt are your favourite-enemies; so don’t befriend them.

Disclaimer: While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers’ attributes too.