Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: It's that time of the year when all eyes remain glued to the calendar. But would the budge of the date see any change of fortune? Would the tick of the clock have any repercussions? 2020 is a grim reminder for the same!

Fed-up of the pandemic and lockdowns, never has anyone ever wanted a change so bad! But what are the numbers murmuring? Here's India's leading Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani deciphering them to help us know what's in store for us in 2022 in March!

Number 1 (Those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th & 28th of any month)

This month is governed by the Pisces sign (until the 20th of March), and the Pisces sign is represented by No. 3 (Jupiter). 1 (Sun) & 3 (Jupiter) are quite a friendly match as per numbers. Both numbers stand for light, life, knowledge, generosity & wisdom.

And thus, you could cover some of the missed-out opportunities; it’s not really over until it’s over! In fact, financially, this could be a new chapter for you. You are likely to bounce-back with rejuvenated spirits!

Socially too, you could stand a chance at grabbing limelight. But remember, too much of materialism can often destroy the actual pleasures of life; don’t let your work life intrude into your personal space.

Stay busy, but just adequately enough to not stretch the rubber! Draw a line between over-work & inactivity. Also take extra care of your back.

Number 2 (Those born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th & 29th of any month)

Number 2’s (Moon) are under the influence of the interchangeable #7 of Neptune. Cancerians too are ruled by 2 {and 7}. So all in all, 2’s & 7’s share a similar planetary influence. Even qualities between the two are quite alike!

2, Moon, known as the land of dreams, is also known for inspiration, intuition, psychic knowledge, illusion, and confusion. Moon rules spirituality, and is more on the mental or subtle plane.

3 (Jupiter) that rules this Pisces governed month can lend drive & enthusiasm, help showcase ambition, and bring out the pent-up hunger or desire. This can even curb your restlessness, and facilitate you to churn out the productivity that’s waiting to burst open!

Lot of you could fulfil your lust to travel. Expenses may multiply, so try to counter this by finding newer ways to increase income. Sometimes hobby can turn into profession, and the best part is that you end up enjoying your work in the bargain!

Number 3 (Those born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st & 30th of any month)

No. 3’s are generally good with accounting & book-keeping by virtue of their practicality & calculative nature. It hence seems likely that you’d have a more financially secure month in this Pisces (3) period.

In fact, you’re mostly on guard, so your preparedness against the worst of situations characterize your true personality. It’s therefore fair to say that the oncoming obstacles would be comfortably dealt with.

3 (Jupiter) is your primary number, as well as one of your luckiest Numbers. Hence this No. 3 governed month is the most opportune time to place a tag on an unidentified relationship (if any) or to mend a difficult one (if need be).

No. 3 shall give you a platform to showcase your work, and eventually help you tower over others! So pull up your socks, and fly free like a number three! You could also venture into something you’ve desired long enough or even notice substantial growth in your current profession.

Number 4 (Those born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd & 31st of any month)

A so-so month for you, but don’t lose your spirit yet! After all, your USP is your go-getting attitude, which will help you sail through tough situations.

You can however expect a steady growth in your work-life, as this month is governed by 3 ( Jupiter, the planet of progress, wisdom & knowledge). There could also be a spike in the expenses; so spend less, and save more, so you can spend more when the time beckons!

But save wisely from extra income that may accrue, and not before you spend. Remember, the immediate profit & loss doesn’t always imply downfall, especially if your eyes are set on the long-term goal!

Newer ideas & opportunities could keep you on your toes; this would also be the time to look into undone assignments, and start culminating them with improved interest.

Number 5 (Those born on the 5th, 14th & 23rd of any month)

No. 5 (Buddh) and No. 3 (Guru), are both planets of knowledge & wisdom. Since you’re a No. 5 in this Pisces (3) governed month, you are likely to do well holistically! You can thus score big in your work domain; expect enough recognition for what you deserved but were deprived of earlier.

While you are at it, there could arise a need to invest a sizeable amount of time in matters of relationships & marriage. Financially, you will have the acumen to spend more wisely; implying that there would be more savings.

No. 3 could bestow you with practicality & discipline; try & incorporate them so as to do even better this month. Your glorious days shall remain at peak till the 20th of March, as post that, the Aries (9) period- which is not from your best numbers, would begin!

But to your consolation, if it’s not your month, you’ll still be in your super-lucky year (2022 = 6). There is a likelihood of being the cynosure of many eyes.

Number 6 (Those born on the 6th, 15th & 24th of any month)

It wouldn’t take a mathematician to guess that 2022 (6) is your year! Moreover, this month that’s majorly governed by the Pisces sign, will also be an auspicious one for you as Pisces is represented by 3 (Jupiter)- which is one of your compatible numbers.

Numerology buffs already know that 3, 6 & 9 are a family of numbers. No surprises, this month shall see your zeal & labour transpire into fruitful times. Make the most of every opportunity; be it at the work front, or even while reconciling a pungent relationship.

Financially, you are likely to stay on higher ground. However, don’t let your pockets-loose just because they’re filled up; No. 6’s are generally known for overspending & overindulging. So focus more on savings, and earnings shall follow.

Those who are inching towards a new home, starting new ventures, or even looking for a job shift, could make take giant leaps. Investors may have a field year if investments are long-term in nature.

Number 7 (Those born on the 7th, 16th & 25th of any month)

A relatively decent match prevails between your primary No. 7 & this Pisces governed No. 3 month! All that is ‘not good’ is not necessarily bad either! So get grooving & moving with latest trends.

You may be used to getting served on the platter; however, get going, before the going gets tough. Let your laidback nature not stunt your professional growth. Even though your imagination sees no bounds, remember that stomachs can’t be fed on thoughts alone.

This No. 3 governed month shall thus gift you a sense of practicality, as opposed to your otherwise fantasy-fueled nature.

No. 3 (Jupiter) shall bless you with a more disciplined lifestyle. As a result of which, you’ll find your finances gradually incline upwards. You could put those bonus earnings into better use by investing in long term avenues.

Number 8 (Those born on the 8th, 17th & 26th of any month)

A fortunate time shall hopefully kick-in for you! From now until the 20th March, you would be steady & on-track! However, watch-out for the days thereafter, as your not-so-favourable Aries (9) period would begin.

Until then, juice your lucky ‘first half of March’ to its full potential! 3 is one of Number 8’s luckiest numbers. To your advantage, this month is governed by Pisces (represented by 3, Jupiter). In fact, even number 6 is supremely lucky for 8’s; and you all know what 2022 totals to! Many of you singles who are looking to get multiply, could get hitched.

Work-life or personal front, you’re set to smack the ball out of the park with your renewed vigour! Unfinished projects would see the light of the day, and even help you maintain financial stability- with some extra earnings too (probably)!

Who better than you to know that patience & hard-work are key to making ambitions come true. Your “can’t stop, won’t stop” attitude shall sail you through all expanses!

Number 9 (Those born on the 9th, 18th & 27th of any month)

If you don’t already know, 3-6-9 are a family of numbers best-suited for each other. And this month (till 20th March) is governed by the Pisces sign which is represented by No. 3 (Jupiter)- your favourable number. Furthermore, the period thereafter is governed by Aries, represented by your own number- 9; that too in your comprehensively lucky year 2022 (6)!

No better time than this to optimize a greater good for yourself! A very constructive month seems to be building up for you, so channelize your abundant energy towards everything that comes at you; be it good or bad.

You may even get closure at crossroads, and find a conclusion to your unending tasks. Additionally, sour relationships could get more refined provided you keep your apparent-ego & straight-forwardness at bay.

There could be an improvement in your financial health irrespective of any persisting hardships. However, keep a check on unnecessary expenses. Be mindful of misbehaviour with loved ones; time never returns, while guilt always haunts.

Disclaimer- While these properties are generic, all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you; your zodiacal qualities may supersede some of your primary numbers’ attributes too.