Numerology of Name: How Letters in Your Name Affect Your Health And Well-Being

Numerology of name: It's a myth that only the first letter of your name impacts your health and life in general. Here, expert numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar reveals how your name has so much to contribute in your choices and personality.

Numerology of Name How Letters in Your Name Affect Your Health And Well-Being (Photo: Freepick)

Numerology of Name: The ‘name’ of a person not only impacts his identity and perception but also has an inherent and hidden quality to impact every aspect of life, including health and well-being. Here are some common myths associated with the name:

1. Myth: Only the First Letter of the Name is important

Fact: Every letter of the name is equally important, and they have a role to play in our life. To illustrate the significance of each letter of the name, our name is like a mantra, and every letter of the mantra is significant as it adds a certain value to the mantra. Similarly, every letter of the name is a critical factor and component of what we call ‘name’.

2. Myth: Name should be kept on Birth Sign or Birth Nakshatra

Fact: This is yet another common myth; the fact is, there are numerous methods in astrology and numerology to select a name, and selecting a name based on birth sign/nakshatra is one of them. The choice of keeping it or not keeping it is purely decided based on the Date of Birth and the Time of Birth.

3. Myth: Name should be same as Birth Number and/or Destiny Number

Fact: This is one misconception that has recently gained much traction. The name should be in sync with the complete Date of Birth and Time of Birth and must suit astrologically and numerologically.

Impact of Name on Health and Well-being

Every letter in the name is equally significant; each letter not only contributes its role but also forms pairs in the form of the doublet, triplet, and quadruplet alongside letters adjoining it and impacts different aspects of life, including health and well-being.

A few Notable Letters for Health and Well-being (Illustrative Only, Not Comprehensive) are:

First & Last Letters of Name : The name’s first and last letter decides a person’s general immunity. The compound number, formed with the numeric value of the first & last letter, decides the recovery timelines for a person. If these are not in sync with the Date of Birth, the person may suffer from frequent health issues.

: The name’s first and last letter decides a person’s general immunity. The compound number, formed with the numeric value of the first & last letter, decides the recovery timelines for a person. If these are not in sync with the Date of Birth, the person may suffer from frequent health issues. Seventh Place Letter of Name : The 7th place letter of the name impacts a person’s perception in public. If the letter is not in sync with a person, the person may suffer from psychosocial issues.

: The 7th place letter of the name impacts a person’s perception in public. If the letter is not in sync with a person, the person may suffer from psychosocial issues. Tenth Place Letter of Name: The 10th place letter of name impacts the choice of therapy that would suit the person and also decides the determination and mental well-being of the person during the therapy. Furthermore, this letter decides if the person could get the right therapy and advice on time. If the letter is not in sync with the Date of Birth, a person finds it harder to reach an expert in time for health.

Craft a suitable name that is in sync with your Date of Birth and Time of Birth that blesses you with abundance in every aspect of life. Name is a mantra that can be therapy and supportive in many aspects of life.