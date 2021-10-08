Numerology of Navratri 2021: Navratri is a nine-day long festival that is celebrated all over India in October every year according to the Lunar cycle. ‘Nav’ means nine and ‘Ratri’ means night. These nine auspicious days have such a planetary setting that it’s easy for us humans to detoxify our lives from the evils of our minds and help us grow spiritually.Also Read - 7 Places in India Where Durga Puja is Grandly Celebrated With Festive Fervour

Each day has its own significance according to the Mythological Stories of Goddess Durga & how the fight between her and the evil Mahishasura shook all the three realms – Earth, Heaven, and Hell.

Want to know how Navratri can benefit you?

According to numerology, each day asks you to get rid of the excess that the corresponding number has to give you. Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi And Mantra

For instance, Number 1 – SUN. Excess sunny vibrations can increase your anger by many folds. Thus, Day 1 of Navratri, asks you to get rid of the excess anger that is held by you throughout the year. Excess anger (fire) is just a mask worn on the real suppressed feelings. Let go of your ego and be grounded again.

Number 2 – MOON. Day 2 of Navratri asks you to stop judging people by their caste, colour, deeds, actions, etc. It asks you to look within. Nothing is black and white but life is all about the grey area in between. Thus, the wavery mind will do you no good. Be centered and stable. Chanting is the best to stable your mind & helps to form a zero-judgment approach. It helps you to deal with compassion and love for all.

Number 3 – JUPITER. Day 3 of Navratri asks you to get rid of all the grudges that you’ve been carrying all these years. It’s the day of the Guru (teacher) who preaches to let go of the unnecessary emotional load on your shoulders so that we can feel lighter than ever. Meditation & charity will help you release on an emotional level.

Number 4 – RAHU. Day 4 of Navratri asks you to forgive everyone & cut ties with the burden of carrying a negative past & misunderstandings. Not only forgive others but forgive yourself, so you can truly move forward in life. The Cutting Chords technique works best.

Number 5– MERCURY. Day 5 of Navratri asks you to accept everyone as they are. The biggest lesson of life is ACCEPTANCE. It is a combination of love, compassion & intelligence. Master this art & you’ll never be angry again. Failure of acceptance creates Ego.

Number 6 – VENUS. Day 6 of Navratri asks you to love everyone unconditionally. Venus is the planet of love & it doesn’t bifurcate anyone in any way. It shines & oozes pure love. It’s the only language that Universe can interpret & helps you become one with God. It also denotes the feminine aspect of being beautiful, and thus everyone wears shiny clothes, jewellery and puts their best foot forward on the floor.

Number 7 – KETU. Day 7 of Navratri asks you to abstain from Jealousy & Guilt. This planet helps you in any kind of detachment very easily. Thus, this day is best chosen to get rid of bad habits. Also, if meditated thoroughly, it helps you understand your karmic cycles & why you are where you are.

Number 8 – SATURN. Day 8 of Navratri asks you to leave behind all the fears that harass you. Saturn is a tough teacher but once you surrender & learn the lesson, it showers with abundance from all 8 directions. It is also called Asht -Siddhi & Asht – Riddhi meaning full of knowledge, health & wealth. But to travel on this particular journey, you have to leave all your fears aside & embrace every situation in front of you.

Number 9 – MARS. Day 9 of Navratri asks you to be grateful for everything in your current life and whatever life gifts you in the future. Number 9 possesses the humanitarian quality. This day asks you to be the best version of yourself. Gratitude completes you as a human being. Charity is the best deed you can perform on this day.

Number 10 – On the tenth day, we celebrate Vijayadashmi which means celebration. After going through the 9 days of cleansing & detoxification of mind, body & soul, it’s time to cheer up yourself for going through this process & spiritually uplifting your vibrations. This takes you one step closer to being one with God/Universe.

Let’s get rid of demons of Cruelty, Injustice, Swartha, Jealousy, Vanity, Greed, Attraction, Anger, Lust, and Desire in this Navratri just like Goddess Durga.

The excess energies of the numbers/planets are removed or controlled in various ways – Observing a juice fast, chanting religious Mantras, singing soulful Songs, dancing to these tunes, yoga, meditation, and much more. Colour therapy (wearing particular colour on specific days) is much more in trend these days.

(Astrozimple: Dr Zimpple is a Celebrity Tarot Reader, Grand Master in Astro-Numerology & an expert Graphotherapist. She has played the role of a powerful catalyst in transforming thousands of lives over a decade. Her unique techniques in Mind-Body – Disease Connection have proven to be a turnaround factor for countless people all over the globe. She has successfully delivered speeches in various organizations & public platforms for the same. You can reach her on www.instagram.com/astrozimple)