Master Numbers in Numerology i.e people who are born on 11 and 22 have cosmic powers. Master numbers are a special set of numbers (in Astrology, they are controlled by the planet Rahu) that indicate the Karmik nature of the single numbers they represent and wherever they appear in the person's Numerical Chart. In later life, their influence will be more noticeable.

In a master number, the lower number will be the dominant number for the first half of your life and can remain so if you choose not to use the higher number once you reach maturity. According to numerology, a Master Number can imply both adversity and enormous strength, thus having one is a mixed blessing. If you can learn to control the curve balls that these numbers throw at you, you can live a productive and prosperous life.

Master Numbers are more powerful and can be used to create challenging scenarios. A person born with a master number has an innate sense that he was meant to be part of something bigger, something that would matter to the rest of the world. And it is this emotion that causes tension.

The numbers 11, 22, and 33 are the only Master Numbers in numerology since they are made up of 1, 2, and 3. These are the numbers that make up the Enlightenment Triangle.

Number 11

The number 11 is a master number, and all master numbers are thought to be more difficult than the other numbers. There is a good likelihood that an 11 will propel you into the spotlight. 11 is an idealist who has a great deal of compassion for humanity. They want to help and inspire those who are going through difficult times, regardless of their personal situation.

People with the number 11 are born with karmic influences. If they pay attention to their thoughts and use them for good, they are true psychics. They have control over their own destiny.Though they are odd in character and seek seclusion for solace, they can also be described as a one-man army. The energy patterns are so dynamic that they can either produce something from nothing or entirely destroy it.

The opposite and negative aspects of number 11 persons are extreme sensitivity, tension, impracticality, and selfishness. They have a fatal urge to impose their beliefs on others regardless of their desires.

Because they don’t cling to one component, they alternate between spirituality and consumerism. It can be catastrophic and hazardous if they become greedy and focus on themselves rather than the wellbeing of humanity.

This includes great instructors, missionaries, spiritualists, politicians, artists, authors, musicians, and scientists. Number 11 persons are often not materialists, preferring to labour for the greater good of humanity and the world’s prosperity. They are the torchbearers of humanity because of their unselfish service.

Number 22

The Master Builder is number 22, which indicates a desire to dream but also the ability to make money. When done properly, it indicates corporate success. This is a large number with a lot of promise.

A person born on the 22nd has a lot of potential as a leader, organiser, or builder of a business or organisation. One will have a vision and the ability to bring it to fruition. You will be capable of immense power, yet you may be terrified at the scope of your ambitions. You could have a sneaking suspicion that nothing will ever live up to your original fantasy. As a result, you have the option of abandoning your goals. This might lead to a lot of disappointment if you give up your dream because you’re afraid of failing.

Your task is to be willing to start small with your business and take sensible measures toward expanding it to its full potential.

You have an uncanny ability to see both the intricacies and the overall picture of a strategy. You are a patient and orderly person. You can tackle a subject in a systematic and methodical manner. Your answers are usually one-of-a-kind. You have a lot of inner strength and keep your own counsel. On the other hand, you can be nervous and have serious self-doubts, which you tend to disguise.

You have a unique sense of perception. Your intuition is excellent, and you should trust your gut instincts.

Conclusion

The digits 11, 22, and 33 are the master numbers. They’re called master numbers because scientists feel they’re more powerful than other numbers because they’re paired together. Anyone with a master number is more likely to have heightened intuition, potential, or intelligence.

The following are the meanings of the master numbers:

The aged soul is the eleventh master.

Master number 22 is the master function

People having master numbers in their names or dates of birth are often endowed with unique abilities that set them apart from the rest of the population.

(Inputs by: Arushan R Katyal, a Name Numerologist and a Rudraksha Expert who decodes medical and other issues alone from the name. He started as a Numerologist and has gained fame in the field as a Numerology Coach who has trained more than 2000+ students to date.)