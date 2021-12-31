It’s that time of the year when all eyes remain glued to the calendar. But would the budge of the date see any change of fortune? Would the tick of the clock have any repercussions? 2020 is a grim reminder for the same!Also Read - Capricorn Horoscope Prediction 2022: Get A Glimpse Of Your Astrological Predictions For Career, Relationship And Wealth For 2022 | Watch

Fed-up of the pandemic and lockdowns, never has anyone ever wanted a change so bad! But what are the numbers murmuring? Here’s India’s leading Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani deciphering them to help us know what’s in store for us in 2022! Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 31, 2021: Aries, Sagittarius And Libra Likely to Gain Remarkable Success

Straight out of the horse’s mouth, “2022 shall mark the beginning of the next 10 years of India’s stint as a superpower!” – Sanjay B Jumaani Also Read - Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction 2022: Wealth To Love Relationships, Know What Opportunities And Blessings 2022 Has In Stored For You | Watch

If there was a calm before the storm; remember, there will be one right after too! In fact, there will be Sun after the calm, characterizing light, life and new beginning. 2022 is that year which is going to ensure a fresh start!

While no feeble mind had heard, let alone imagined a catastrophe like Coronavirus; we, through our Numero-scope had foreseen a year like no other!

In December 2019; predicting a lean-mean 2020, we had affirmed, “It will be a phosphorus year, not a prosperous one, and China would be villains of the peace,” thereby implying that the world would be strangled by the shackles of China! This endangerment was brought to the world’s notice by us! In the same video itself, we had already indicated ‘recovery’ for 2021 & ‘revenue’ for 2022, before it even happened.

As for 2021, our predictions too, just like the flipping of the calendar, flipped onto a positive note. We reassured everyone saying, “Recovery is a sign of progress.” Well, there certainly was a great deal of recovery & respite from the onslaught of the past year! However, it’s not all good until the best walks in!

2022 is the beginning of the best, which will see us sail from progress to expansion & prosperity! It is the much awaited medicine to a life-eroding pandemic! But we are not saying that the pandemic is going away anytime soon! It will be omnipresent, but the numbers seem to have found a better way to deal with it!

Well, nothing is permanent but change.

All the difference between success & failure is luck, and luck is what shall keep us going. So what’s in store for you this year?

2022= 6, Venus {Shukra} is linked with luxury, entertainment, beauty, peace, harmony & love (even lust!); no wonder, women are from Venus, or so they say! In fact, 2022 will be rocked & ruled by women spearheads!

Venus or No. 6 in Numerology governs those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th as well as those born in the Zodiacal Sign of Taurus and Libra.

Speaking of entertainment, most actors in Bollywood or even Hollywood are governed by No 6, Venus or No 2, Moon which is dreamy and romantic.

In fact in Bollywood we have most Superstars born as Librans than in any other Sun Sign and this cannot be just a coincidence!

{Be it Badshah of Romance, Yash Chopra {27/09} or Big B, {11/10} Dev Anand and Chunkey Pandey {both 26/09}, Rekha {10/10}, Asha Parekh {2/10}, Hema Malini {16/10}, Simi Garewal {17/10} Lata Mangeshkar & Ranbir Kapoor {both 28/09}, Shammi Kapoor and Khulbushan Kharbanda {both 21/10}, Mehmood {29/09}, Sunny Deol and Dance Guru, Shiamak Davar {both 19/10}, Vinod Khanna {6/10} and Feroz Khan,{25/09} both whose names too adds to 42 or 6, Tinnu Anand {12/10}, Om Puri {18/10}, Chandrachur Singh, Divya Dutta, Kiran Kumar, Sanjay Kapoor and more.}

So much is the influence of No 6, Venus in the entertainment field that not only Shahrukh Khan adds to No 42 {name} but three of the world’s biggest entertainment firms Walt Disney {33}, Universal Studios {60} and Warner Brothers {51} add to 6 too.

Poona was a small town till it got rechristened to Pune that added to 24 or 6 and the progress there is for all to see after the name change.

The man who defined luxury in technology, Steve Jobs {24/03} was a # 6 too!

The world’s largest selling luxury on wheels, Toyota adds up to 24 {6} too.

Kapil Dev {06/01}, Sachin Tendulkar (24th April) and Sania Mirza (15-11-1986) are examples of Number 6 sports stars who have done well in modeling and have used their Venus qualities aptly.

Europe & Asia, both add to 6. So we can expect them to bounce back from their setbacks this year; especially from the Taurean period i.e from April-May!

International Peace treaties & diplomatic relations can get stronger between conflicting nations, as this year is characterized by peace. There should be no more loggerheads, I hope!

Luxurious tourist destinations, Europe, France, Paris, Shanghai, Thailand, Hawaii all add to 6 as well; China and Bharat, both add to 15 or 6 too.

Thus it wouldn’t be wrong to say that India & China seem likely to have a field year! After predicting a terrible 2020 for the world due to China, we now feel that China will supersede the other mighty nations to thump a strong foothold this year! Furthermore, India is on its road to being the superpower this world has never had! 2022 is when India will start being called ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ once again!

An icing on the cake is that there is a likelihood of India etching its name in the books of history!

Venus is the planet of Love; no wonder, both these countries in tandem have nearly as much population as the rest of the world put together; blame it on Venus!

India adds to 3, Jupiter, the biggest planet of wealth; there was an increase in employment in our 66th {3} Year. To top it, we are currently in our 75th {3} year of independence in 2022 (6), and 3-6-9 are a family of numbers lucky for each other. India’s GDP can get better this year, I reckon! So it’s fair to say that the first half of 2022 would be all about Chak De! India.

Venus is bluish-yellow, thus I feel that better times are awaiting for our ‘Men In Blue’ too! Oh, and of course the ‘Women In Blue’ too; after all, it’s the year of women! Speaking of which, for the first time ever, there have more women than men in our country! For those who remember, we had framed 2022 as the ‘year of women’ months before this news came into light, in our half yearly video! Subsequently, the universe was kind enough to back this prediction of ours!

In fact, at the fag-end of his long spanning career, our client Anil Kumble, a Libran who is ruled by Venus (6) was suggested a Diamond, and within 3 months of doing so, he was surprisingly throned as the Test Captain.

Venus stands for all the good things of life. Industries related to beauty, youth & luxury of every kind with the likes of beauty parlours, cosmetic products, cosmetic surgeons, fashion & interior & dress designing, clothing, accessories, jewellery, resorts, food & Beverages, cafes, salons, spas, arts of all kinds, etc. In short, mostly all those industries where there’s an involvement of the youth.

And don’t be surprised if wine-shops, restaurants & hotels are flooded with people!

Banking & finance, currencies & insurance, fintech firms, travel-tourism & hospitality, vehicular industry, electric vehicle, IT, electronics & appliances, digitals & marketing, mobile applications, E-commerce (Amazon aur Myntra ki toh chaandi hai), shopping malls, gaming, sports & sports broadcasting, etc. seem likely to do well this year. Realty will continue to boom- people will move into newer houses.

Young-Turks and more Unicorns can be expected to rise! Education & coaching sectors can also do great this year.

Media, music and entertainment, multiplexes, OTT, Theatres & Cinema-halls, etc. Especially revival of Bollywood. The same was predicted in 2013 that Bollywood would have a field year; subsequently, it went on to become he best year of the decade for Bollywood. Speaking of which, our client, Rohit Shetty Ji, with our film and India’s biggest comeback film, Sooryavanshi blazed bazooka shots at the box office globally! Although it was directed by Rohit Shetty, we added a double ‘o’ so as to direct it under the influence of the Luxurious Venus. In fact, another of his upcoming films ‘CIRKUS’ with a ‘K’ (our title too) is going to release this year!

With a few ups and downs due to the economic influence, oil prices will eventually and gradually rise in the next 2 years! I hope I’m wrong; I love to travel, just like you all!

From the past few years, we have been predicting the outcome of metals for every year! For those who aren’t aware, we had predicted a great run for Gold way back in 2018 when its price was merely 27,000, and requested our viewers to sell it in the 2nd half of 2020, when its price reached a whopping 57,000!

But for 2021, we affirmed that ‘Sona Sota Rahega’, implying that Gold will stay slacked that year; and it did, with no surprise!

So what shall be purchased this year?

Like we predicted Silver to do well in 2021 due to Mercury’s colour being Silverish, we stick to the same logic, indicating that Gold will do better this year as Venus’ colour is Yellowish.

The same was for the stock markets; our investors are aware that since the past 2 decades, our predictions on SENSEX and NIFTY have been bang on! For instance, last year despite the economy fairing miserably, we had predicted that stock markets would reach newer highs & end on the higher side, and they it disappoint us, as usual.

This year too, we feel that SENSEX & NIFTY will break new records.

Now to Cryptocurrencies; most of you know that we had predicted Bitcoin to scale new heights, and the rest is history. But this time we feel that along with Bitcoin, a few other currencies like Ethereum & Ripple can also do well, better than before.

However, we can be wrong too; we’re not god. We don’t own a bit of Bitcoin, nor a share; we are only conveying what the numbers share. But each to its own! Take the risk at your own risk!

Some people to do well this year would be those born on dates adding to 3, 5, 6, 8 or 9 such as the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 27th and 30th.

As well as those whose primary number coincides with the year that they are in; for instance, if you are a born on 6th, 15th, 24th, and if the current age you are in totals to 6; like 15th year, 24th, 33rd, 42nd, 51st, 60th, etc. then this year could be particularly special for you.

On a parting note, use 2022 while writing the year & not ’22 as most of us know a little about the No. 22 (4). The most dreaded 2020 added to 4; we certainly wouldn’t enjoy a flashback! On the flip side, we must avoid listening more to the heart than the head, refrain from over-indulgence in the good things of life as it can make us complacent, lazy, pleasure-loving and unhealthy. One can easily learn the lesson from the King Of Good Times!

Wishing all readers a very happy new year.

Predictions for Numbers 1-9

Number 1:

Like the Alpha-Wolf in a pack, not only are you dependable, you are also fiercely independent. Leadership comes as a boon to you, and that is no surprise. Like the Sun (your governor), you are the giver & the driving force of all.

In alignment with 2022 (6), your generosity shall take a great stride. You’ll contribute largely to the society & also your organization with your valuable expertise.

This year shall do you good if you tone down your dominance towards subordinates & family.

Your confidence defines you in most situations, even when you’re not up to the mark. But remember, confidence is a fine virtue; overconfidence is not.

This period shall transpire into good times for you. Professionally, you’ll see newer heights, and emotionally you’ll be calmer than usual. Isn’t that a win- win?

2023 = 7, which is very compatible with 1; and you know how time flies.

Number 2:

This year would be a mixed bag. However, nothing lasts forever; neither good times, nor tough. Don’t worry, remember that every dark cloud has a silver lining.

The year also could bring with itself a sense of melancholy, and put you in your dream world. However, stay guarded and ensure that you’re connected to reality. Keep in mind that while the illusion may seem beautiful, the rewards that await you belong to the real world, and you have to work your way to earn them.

In short, this is the perfect time to analyse your dreams and give your best to realize them, so strive to do everything that’s required of you. To your advantage, you could mentally be tranquil with things, and work shall move steadily, causing no hinderance whatsoever. On the personal front, you may find resonance and peace with your partner (if any), or even find yourself a partner for that matter (if none).

Those in the show-biz or Entertainment field can have a field year; fashion industry, decorations, interiors or work connected to youth, beauty etc. can climb further. Moon (2) and Venus (6), when hand-in-hand spark some sort of a magic!

This is the year to sow seeds for a better 2023 which shall in all probability be a time for harvest!

Number 3-

This year could be one of your best in recent times, as 2022 (6) is underway… If you aren’t yet aware, this period is more favourable, as 3, 6 and 9 are a family of numbers.

There is no better time to make an important decision, be it with work or your personal relationships; a change of job or a pleasant leap in your career trajectory could be on the horizon. This year will make you a little emotional than your otherwise disciplined side.

Take a break and get together with your loved ones at least once every couple of months, not only those who live close to you, but also the dear ones who live far away.

Financially, a more secure chapter appears to be turning in. Additionally, you are a good wealth manager by default, so there is more likelihood of that happening.

However, watch out for people jeopardizing your plans and actions; if someone tries to pull you down, it only means you are above them- that’s your final consolation.

Number 4-

Your inventiveness & eccentricity will be governed by 2022, which is characterized by creativity. Indeed, your ideas & actions shall be really instrumental to you this year, provided you don’t get influenced by other’s opinions.

Finances could march upwards, and you’ll end up earning more this year; that’s if you focus on 2 things-

Stay away from any kind of greed, and don’t clutter your house with unnecessary things; keep only those things at home that you totally require.

Irrespective of whether you work hard, at your workplace, there may be some who would misconstrue your intentions. But you’re not the one to easily fret. Your fearless demeanour helps you overcome the worst of blows.

Your rebellious nature will help you cope with the impositions of others.

Those who are looking for a new job must be patient. As compared to the last year, this one would be more fruitful, but 2023 would be even better, as it adds to one of your lucky numbers.

In matters of health, in order to fulfil you larger-than-life ambitions you’ll have to get rid of over-working yourself & stressing.

I’ll give you number 4’s another tip that I also give my #4 son- to conserve your energy so as to spend it only where required

Number 5-

You may have experienced a breeze of success last year, and the spell seems likely to be running along this year too. 2022 (Venus) is your key to even better days.

This year shall bring along more than expected. Your seeds of labour sown in 2021 will reap you fruits, and give you nectar & more opportunities to better yourself in 2022.

It can a be very satisfying year on the work front, and even then you’ll manage to make more time for family owing to pressures. Well, that’s your share of bonus.

You could be in quite an impulsive hurry, brimming with emotions, dear enthusiast.

But you already know that haste most often makes waste. In any case, all others may not be as quick as you to match up with your pace, so expect less to avoid disappointment.

The flip side is to keep a tab on loose living; watch your diet. Try to use your communicative skills, which is your USP.

Your love life can get more stable; those looking for a newer job or house should push with all might; you just might!

Chalo main toh nikla chuk-chuk gaadi ki savari karne, aap bhi iss saal aur bohot zyaada travel karenge. Yeh dua nahi, prediction hai yaaron! (wink)

Number 6-

As your fate number is same as the number of the year, {2013=6} you would have a good year.

A good year for most of you, you could make the best out of it by shaping your career; it could also be a good time for those interested in a shift of residence. Venus, the planet of love, and so your love life could see new highs. Socially, it could be a demanding year, but don’t you just love that!

You stand to gain not only monetarily this month, but also emotionally you’ll be driven. Your passion will see no bounds during this Venus-struck year.

Loving and gentle that you already are, the influence of this period will help you win more laurels in matters of the heart.

Work wise, success is just a step away. Lead your way through your lucky year, and you’ll find your much desired peace with oneself. Chances are, you’ll hear a Good Newwz soon; you can see yourself get that promotion or contract that you have been longing for, or even a spouse or child for that matter!

However, avoid making decisions when you are either very happy or very sad, as emotions can drive you crazy!

Those in the industries related to travel, hospitality, entertainment & the show-biz, viz. Films, Music, Media, Interior and Dress designing, Restaurants, Hotels, Tour-operators, etc. shall do exceptionally well, and achieve all the benchmarks.

The downslide is overindulgence in the good things of life. Learn from the King of good times!

All in all, you shall be at your flamboyant best, lapping up all attention that comes your way.

Number 7-

An emotionally volatile year is on the cards, but not the worst of the lot. You have probably seen greater times preceding these. However, you’ll strike a chord with nature, along with a spiritual frame of mind.

Materialistic things could be at an arm’s distance from you, and there could possibly be a minor leakage in the pockets too, so stitch any loose ends, and make the most of this retreat without stressing too much.

For the time being, count yourself blessed, and appreciate the beauty of nothingness & the environment; there is nothing more calming than that, especially during times like these.

Traveling for work or pleasure would be a high point this year; but you may open your purse strings a little more than desired. Impulsive shopping can upset the budget.

Spiritually, a satisfying year, and yoga, meditation and alternate therapies could give you immense gratification.

The best that can be made of lost opportunities is a lesson or a moral.

Every situation can be a new learning experience.

Those in consultancy, or any kind of ‘service’ related work could get attention to later see unprecedented profits accrue in 2023 {7}.

Number 8-

You have probably witnessed an overall satisfying 2021; and to your advantage, the coming year is your go-to year!

1, 3, 5 & 6 are the luckiest numbers for 8’s, and 2021 (5) may have already rubbed off its luck on you. Now it’s time for 2022, which is governed by #6 to cast its spell. No prizes for guessing, you’re set to shine hereon.

However, try not to trust anyone blindly; be wary of people taking you for granted this year, as you are on a comparatively more vulnerable planetary influence now.

Your resistance to people who misconstrue your intentions will ensure you hit the ball out of the park! You may thus experience something great coming along at work; so leave no stone unturned this year, as the next year may not be as rewarding as this; hope I’m wrong…

Invest sensibly, and think before acting, This year could see you make great progress, both financially as well as personally.

Although, a year for you to surge ahead, be careful in your investments, and do not put all your eggs in one basket; avoid speculations.

Those on the look-out of buying land or property could take a chance, and some of you may end up with your ‘dream home’ too!

Post February, you should see a positive development as regards to your profession. Make every moment & minute count.

A lot of you on the lookout for marriage can well be rewarded too.

Number 9-

Everything comes in time to those who can wait, and your time has already kicked off this year! Your enduring patience so far shall now bear fruit.

Piercing through 2022, you are slated to do well; so make the most of the opportunities that are leveraged to you, by the virtue of the family of numbers, 3-6-9.

Financially, you’re likely to gain thoroughly this year. You’ll see newer heights at work, and will also find mental solace, provided you remain patient & calm with colleagues & loved ones. Resist temptations to argue in heated situations, if any break loose. Workouts shall add to your mental well-being.

However, during May & June, be on the vigil for any accidents.

Right time to mend relationships; forgive and forget, as life is too short to keep grudges; your love life could take a front-seat.

For many who are sitting in the waiting list, a good year for marriage, business or job opportunities etc.

Right time to be Dabangg!