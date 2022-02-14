Numerology prediction: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who were recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, share a beautiful bond and everyone knows it. The couple began a relationship in the house, and the fans are eager to see them walk together on the journey of life. The relationship this couple shared grew by leaps and bounds. Many arguments and conflicts were also seen between them, but despite everything, they always managed to come back together. For the fans of Tejasswi and Karan, here is the horoscope of what their relationship might look like in the near future.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 14, Monday: These 2 Zodiac Signs Might Receive Surprise Gifts

Numerology: Karan Kundrra’s life ahead

Karan is currently running in one of the golden phases of life, i.e., the water period; hence his career will be rocking. The creative element of the year will make him progress in his current career and will get more recognition and fame. As he moves towards his birthday, his fame & glory will shine, and he will continue doing the same until his next birthday in 2023. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her First Valentine's Day Plans With Karan Kundrra - Watch Video

His current time also suggests his inclination towards business, and he will venture into a new business over the next couple of years. Furthermore, on the health side, the elemental balance of his name and social media handles when seen concurrently with his current time suggests little health challenge over the current & next year. However, in the end, he will emerge victoriously. Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 2 Update: Sarvasresth Naagin Kills The First Asur, Pratha And Rishabh Fall In Love

Piece of Advice: Please try to manage your emotional outburst triggered by external factors or a third person; this will help maximise the gain of the current time. Get a new social media handle name since its elemental balance when seen with the current name may pose issues in the long term primarily related to love life and health.

Tejasswi Prakash’s life ahead

Fortunately, both Tejasswi and Karan are running an excellent time now with a lot of similarities between each other. The creative element of current and next year suggests an excellent career ahead professionally.

However, looking at her elemental balance of name and social media handle when seen concurrently with current time suggests, she may find herself landing into some controversy due to her role/action and may face public outrage over the next two years. The time will bless her with bounties of new opportunities and roles, all from small screen to big screen, with excellent recognition and accolades from all corners.

On the health front, the year looks good, with minor health issues related to internal body function (like digestion respiration) that may emerge towards the latter half of the year and next year. In the love life, she may see her name getting associated with some other co-star in due course of the year and early next year, which will pose many challenges.

Piece of Advice: Do not trust people easily around you and be realistic and practical in aspiration in life else this may haunt you with mental worries & stress. Managing your personality attributed to success will determine how far you go (The sky is the only limit).

Numerology: Tejasswi and Karan’s love life prediction

Their news of being together will keep buzzing us round the year. After assessing more than 15+ numerological parameters (available publicly) such as their name, social media handles and face when assessed alongside current time, suggests, their commitments to each other and managing emotions and responses will determine their future together ahead.

Both are currently in a space wherein they may flow with the tide (rumours/talks from a third person) and may put the axe to their future together. If they can manage this and can remain committed to one another, then the wedding bells will ring in later 2022 to early 2023. If married, they will need to practise restraint and support to one another to have an excellent long-lasting marriage.