Numerology prediction: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss OTT and continued their journey after the show. On the rumours of getting married, Shamita Shetty has clarified no immediate plans. Shamita, in an interview, said that she has barely spent time with Raqesh in the outside world is still getting to know him. With the two of them walking on the path of love life, let’s know about what the future beholds for them.Also Read - Numerology: Lucky Tips on Mahashivratri as Per Your Birth Date, And 6 Steps to Worship Lord Shiva

Raqesh Bapat’s future as per numerology

Raqesh is at that point where his life will undergo a positive transformation soon, and it will motivate him to explore other career options besides acting. His core numbers obtained from name and current dasha suggest that his inclination might be towards business and film line. Precisely speaking, the behind-the-camera roles like director, producer, etc. Also Read - Numerology Monthly Prediction For 2022: Here’s March Numerology Predictions by Astro-Numerologist

2023 and 2024 will be the golden years of his career, and he will experience some significant milestones. He might encounter some minor health problems, especially in the digestive and cardiovascular systems. Also Read - Numerology Prediction: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have to Protect Their Relationship From a Third Person

Piece of advice: The numerological calculations suggest that he must include the baby pink colour in his life as much as possible. It is advisable to get new social media handle names that are in sync with each other. It is better to incorporate runic alphabets in his personal life to balance the elemental balance of name.

Shamita Shetty’s future as per numerology

Shamita is not meant for the traditional films and media industry. Instead, she is made for a future time to come. Her path for success will be made in this world of social media, technology adopted film and media, i.e., OTT platforms and reality shows which will aid her in getting more fame and success. She will get fame and recognition in her career in 2023, and she will also pursue her business interests by investing in new-age companies and technologies.

Piece of advice: The current dasha from her name and social media handles suggest that she will fly high and get recognition. As per numerology, she should take care of her emotional well-being as this may haunt her in her personal and professional life. She should have Chrysocolla and Lapis Lazuli in her bedroom, which will help her attain focus and take care of her emotional well-being. Getting a new social media handle name will give her more fame as the current one lacks a proper compound number and elemental name.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s love life prediction:

They both perfectly complete each other, and their union will infuse new energies and confidence in their lives as they grow together. Both of them are very supportive of each other and are helping each other grow. The wedding bells look on the cards, and the couple may get married later this year or at the beginning of 2023. They need to keep the enthusiasm and passion alive, and ‘perseverance’ is the golden word for their relationship.

Lack of focus, distraction, and emotional well-being may impact the relationship negatively during the years 2024 and 2025 if overlooked carelessly.