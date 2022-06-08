Numerology Tips For Marriage: Marriage can be defined as a sacred bond between two souls who have sworn to the universe to commit to each other for the rest of their lives. In the last few years, the institution of marriage has lost its value and significance primarily due to incompatibility between the couple.Also Read - What Colours You Should Wear to Meet Your Prospective Life Partners Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Based on a retrospective analysis of queries received by NumroVani, 'mental incompatibility', 'sexual incompatibility' and 'name incompatibility' are the most prominent reasons which create an imbalance in the relationship.

With family sizes decreasing increasingly and with more and more budding nuclear families, it is essential to find yourself a partner with whom you can build a life, start your own family and grow old together.

To have a relationship that is cupid to both and till eternity, we can leverage the beauty of astrology and numerology to give additional wings to our decision-making and plan their lives well in advance.

Traditionally, ‘Kundali Milan’, based on astrology, used to be normal; however, in this fast-paced world and entry of online matrimonial websites and astrology websites, most often, one gets fooled by ‘Gun Milan as ‘Kundli Milan; however, this is not the real fact. ‘Gun Milan’ is just one of the factors of ‘Kundli Milan’, and ‘Kundli Milan’ is far more comprehensive and exhaustive than ‘Gun Milan’.

Marriage compatibility based on numerology could give additional wings to marriage compatibility as it includes ‘name’ and the date of birth.

Some of the critical numerological parameters for marriage matchmaking:

Birth Order

The order in which one is born also impacts the persona and thought process of a human. Hence, the bird orders need to match couples to assess their mental compatibility. For instance, Firstborn gels quite well with middle born and lower born vis-à-vis firstborn.

Name

Compatibility based on ‘name’ is an equally important parameter in marriage matchmaking. Each letter of the name is similarly essential in marriage-matching.

For instance, the element of the first and last letter of the name decides libido in person in conjunction with DoB. In case this is not in sync, the matchmaking goes for a toss as, after a certain point of time, there would be sexual incompatibility getting noticed in the couple and leading to separation.

Concord

Concord are a specific pattern of classifying numbers into different groups. The number in the same concord has a natural attraction and inclination toward each other.

For instance, numbers such as 3, 6 and 9 form a concord, and hence, naturally, they get attracted to each other and, quite often, associate with each other for long term and short-term relationships.

Other vital parameters leveraged in numerology-based matchmaking include Birth Number, Birth Compound Number, Day of Birth, Destiny Number, Destiny Compound Number, Zodiac Sign (Sun Sign & Moon Sign), Element, Nakshatra Numbers, First Letter of Name, Element of the first letter of the name, first name number, Name numbers, elemental compatibility of name, alphabet -alphabet compatibility of name, running age, ongoing dasha at the time of marriage among others.

Leverage the beauty of astrology and numerology into marriage matchmaking, give new wings to your relationships, and be in proactive control of your cupid life.