Numerology tips for Valentine's Day: The month of love had begun, and everyone is making plans for Valentine's Day. Let us know hidden secrets of partners with their date of birth, which colour to don on valentine day to pump cupid waves into one another and also gifting ideas based on the date of birth.

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month): Number 1 people admire trust and honesty in a relationship. So, it would be best to look for a partner who can give you that. Also, you look up to people who are fashionably sound and confident.

Lucky colours: Dark pink or something with golden inside it.

Dark pink or something with golden inside it. Gift: An elegant piece of jewellery or a chic pair of sunglasses.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month): Number 2 people seek a partner who loves food and keep a work-life balance. Creativity and sound financial decisions are also what they look upto.

Lucky colours : White and silver

: White and silver Gift: If you gift Number 2 people a colourful painting or a centrepiece, they will melt into tears.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month): You are a fire sign; you need a partner who is adventurous and calm at the same time. It would be best if you had someone full of energy, trust and independence.

Lucky colours : Yellow and Golden

: Yellow and Golden Gift: Think out of the box, take them on an archery game or maybe an afternoon of horse riding.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month): Keeping your social life in mind, you should be with someone who could gel up with everyone around you. You are not someone in a relationship where the partner is not giving their 100%.

Lucky colours: Light blue

Light blue Gift: Buy them the book they have been eyeing on.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month): It would be best to have someone strike conversations and interact with you. It would help if you were looking for a fun-loving person with some practical approach to life.

Lucky colour : Light Green & Aquamarine

: Light Green & Aquamarine Gift: A new device can be the best gift for them

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15, 24 of any month): Just like yourself, you seek a partner who values money and make financial decisions with a calm mind. You would also enjoy the company of someone who keeps you sexually engaged.

Lucky colour : Light Blue & Rose Pink

: Light Blue & Rose Pink Gift: Gift them a soft/silky fabric like cashmere.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, 25 of any month): You need a down-to-earth person who is insightful, generous and spiritual. You want a partner who can make you relax in stressful situations.

Lucky colours : Grey, Cream & Off White

: Grey, Cream & Off White Gift: Take them to a poetry/music event.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17, 26 of any month): You should look for a partner who values your love, share the right amount of intimacy with you, and is sophisticated, just like you.

Lucky colour : Grey and Purple

: Grey and Purple Gift: An oversized leather bag or a simple home-cooked meal.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18, 27 of any month): The best partners for people in Number 9 will be those who love adventure are outgoing, confident and adventurous. It would be best to look for someone who can share your passions with you both inside and outside the room.