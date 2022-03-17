Numerology Tips: Ever wondered how significant are the colours of Holi and when mixed with certain herbs can bring peace, love and abundance in your home and life.Also Read - Holi Fashion 2022: Ditch Your White Kurtas And Add a Dash of Colour to Your Holi Outfit

Here are some tips from Dr Madhu Kotiya, Wiccan Priestess on the magic created by colours and herbs this Holi.

If you want peace and harmony in your home, use soft colours like yellow, green and add some sandalwood powder and lavender powder

If you want your house to be protected, then you should light a black candle outside or at the entrance of the gate when you are playing Holi. Also, you can also put a little bit of sage oil at the entrance gate of your house

If you want to have an abundance of love in your home or play Holi with loved ones, you can use red or pink colour and add some rose petals.

If you want your children to be balanced and study hard, add lavender in blue or yellow colour

For the ones who need more money flow, mix patchouli oil or patchouli herb in green colour or in the golden colour and play Holi with that

"At the end, all I would request is to use organic and natural colours and completely avoid chemical colours which can harm the skin, the environment and the mother earth", adds Kotiya.