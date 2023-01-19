Home

Numerology And Wedding: How to Pick Right Wedding Date, Venue And Outfit For More Luck

Numerology And Wedding: In our classics, 16 samskaar has been mentioned and recommended as a path pattern for human life. This has been part of our culture for ages but has faced erosion in recent decades. ‘Marriage’ is also one of the samskaars mentioned, and this is one of those which has the potential to transform human life both ways.

As per the principles of the Karma Positioning System (KPS), Numerology Positioning System (NPS) and Zero Numerology, customizing these samskaar, especially marriage, based on Name and Date of Birth are bound to usher in a time of prosperity and happiness. Numerology has the potential to assist and provide guidance in every step of the wedding journey. Let us peep into the world of numerology and witness how numerology can help in transforming the marriage at different stages:

Pre-Wedding Numerology: The wedding journey starts years ago when one sets the path of selecting a suitable partner, and numerology can also be of great assistance in this journey. Selection of the Right Partner: An in-depth compatibility based on Name and Date of Birth can be a great starting point for selecting the right partner. The summative assessment not only helps in choosing the partner but also helps with the DOs and Don’ts of a future life, which fuels an abundance of love. Numerology During Wedding: Once the partner is decided, all efforts and actions are channelizing to make this wedding a memorable experience for a lifetime. Selection of Date: Per a retrospective study at NumroVani, 4 in 5 marriages happen without a suited muhurta in the last few decades vis-à-vis situation was far better in the early 1900s. Numerology can help you select a suitable date (muhurta) suited for both couples. The selected date should be suited both per numerology and panchang. Furthermore, the date chosen should also suit the couple based on their Name and Date of Birth. Selection of Venue: This is the most underrated parameter; however, its significance has increased with wedding venues moving away from home to wedding lawns and destination weddings. The wedding venue should be in sync with the couple’s Name, Date of Birth, and the Vaastu of the Wedding Venue should be suited to gift an abundance of love in life.

In addition to the Vaastu of the venue, the colour theme of decoration used at the venue should be in sync with the couple. Selection of Wedding Outfit: Again, this is a parameter usually ignored but has a long-lasting impact on the couple. The wedding outfit of both bride and groom should be suited to each other Name and Date of Birth. The suitability of colour should be such that it helps their bonding enhance and love flow in the air. Post-Wedding Numerology: The real life of marriage starts once the wedding is over and the couple begins to inhabit together. Selection of Room: The room selected for the couple should be suited to the couple as per Vastu, and overall, Vastu of home, as well as society/apartment, is suitable for the same. The interior decoration colour, placement of different objects and other intricacies should be carefully crafted, which is in sync with the couple’s Name and Date of Birth and infuses love and abundance in life.

Numerology and occult sciences can be great facilitators for the marriage journey and use it beforehand to make it a memorable and joyous experience.