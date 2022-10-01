Numerology is the science of numbers. As we all know everything that exist in the universe have some kind of energy or vibration and so do numbers have vibrations in your life. The numbers or the letters that are connected to you have different vibrations and have different impact of those numbers or letters in your life. Now the question arises that Can Numbers Change your Life? Let’s see what Ashutosh Kumar Jha, Numerologist of All India Institute of Occult science states.Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 30, Friday: Job Problems Will End For Taurus; Cancer Might Buy New House

Numbers play an important role in our life, Adding or Subtracting the numbers from life can actually change your life and with the help of correct addition or subtraction of numbers or letters will help you to achieve everything that you want. Numerology helps in identifying your hidden abilities, strength, and your weaknesses. Also Read - Horoscope Today, September 29, Thursday: Donate Food, Offer Things to Goddess Durga on Navratri Day 4

How Can Numerology Change Your Life?

Numerology helps you to identify the abilities, potential and character of an individual and will definitely help to change your life in a better way.

Numerology helps you to understand yourself better and it guide you to overcome your weaknesses.

It helps you to see the ray of light where there is no light. Numerology simply motivates individual to move forward, no matter what the situation is ‘YOU ARE STRONG ENOUGH TO FACE IT BEAUTIFULLY’ and will surely get the success at the end of day.

Numerology helps in revealing your strength and potential, so that you can be aware of your potential and after knowing your potential you can perform your best and will achieve everything you want in your life.

Personality Traits According to Numerology:

In Numerology, there is a Personality Number and Destiny Number. Personality number is like the fixed trait of a person and it can also be said as the imprint of our brain which makes sure how a person thinks, behaves and feels. In other words, it is the core of a person of which he/she is built which cannot be changed as the time lapses. But destiny number is said to be the outer layering or the outer behavior of a person and can be an unfixed trait, which comes into force mainly after the age of 32 years. Also Read - Navratri Numerology 2022: Nava Graha Remedies As Per Birth Date

The personality number of a person is the addition of each unit of his/her birthdate and destiny number is the addition of each number consisting of date, month and year of birth.

Number One: People Born on 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month. They are Independent, have Leadership quality, Determined, Creative, and Stubborn etc,.

Number Two: People born on 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month. They are emotional, caring, sensitive and soft hearted, etc,.

Number Three: People born on 3rd, 12th, 21st, and 30th of any month. They are disciplined, Good Advisor, inspiring, optimism, etc,.

Number Four: People born on 4th, 13th, 22nd, 31st of any month. They are organizer, planner, hard worker, etc,.

Number Five: People born on 5th, 14th, 23rd of any month. They are good speaker, entertainer, zealous, cheerful, etc,.

Number Six: People born on 6th, 15th, 24th of any month. They are kind, charming, beautiful, romantic, etc,

.

Number Seven: People born on 7th, 16th, 25th of any month. They are researcher, critical, analytical, etc,.

Number Eight: People born on 8th, 17th, or 26th of any month. They are stubborn, slow starter, fearless, etc,.

Number Nine: People born on 9th, 18th, or 27th of any month. They are social worker, family lover, humble, etc,.

Numerology provides you the key insight of your life basically the Blueprint of your life by telling you the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Potentials, threats etc.,