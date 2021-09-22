Home is an investment of a lifetime and one certainly doesn’t want to go wrong with it. Finding the home of your dreams is a task and making sure that it’s the right one is even tougher. A good thing is that your date of birth can help you make the right choice.Also Read - Numerology: How to Decode Someone's Personality by Day of Birth

For buying a property, it is recommended that you go by your life path number. Life Path Number is a single-digit total of your full date of birth. For example, your full date of birth is 14.4.2001, then by adding all the numbers in the date we get 3, so 3 is your life path number.

For renting a house, go with your birth date number, which is called the Psychic number. For eg., if your birth date 16, the number 1+6=7

How to calculate the numerology of your house number

To calculate a house’s numerology, take into account, both the alphabets as well as the house number. Following is the numeric value allocated to each alphabet :

Alphabets – Numeric value

A, I, J, Q, Y –1

B, K, R –2

C, G, L, S –3

D, M, T –4

E, H, N, X- 5

U, V, W- 6

O, Z- 7

F, P- 8

For eg., if the address is F44, the numerology of the house is 8+4+4=1+6=7

*The value of F is 8

Number 1

The lucky house numbers for people with number 1 life path and psychic number are 1,2,3,4,5,7,9.

Number 1 people should avoid 6 or 8

Number 2

The lucky house numbers for people with number 2 life path and psychic number are 1,3,4,7,8,9.

Number 2 people should avoid numbers 2, 5, or 6

Number 3

The lucky house numbers for people with number 3 life path and psychic number are 1,2,3,5,6,8,9.

Number 3 people should avoid number 4 or 7

Number 4

The lucky house numbers people with number 4 life path and psychic number are 1,2,5,6,7,9.

The number 4 people should avoid houses with numbers 3, 4, or 8

Number 5

The lucky house numbers for people with number 5 life path and psychic number are 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,9.

Number 5 people should avoid house number 2

Number 6

The lucky house numbers for people with number 6 life path and psychic number are 3,4,5,8,9.

Number 6 people should avoid house numbers 1, 2, 6, or 7

Number 7

The lucky house numbers for people with number 7 life path and psychic number are 1,2,4,5.

Number 7 people should avoid house numbers 3,6,7,8, or 9

Number 8

The lucky house numbers for people with number 8 life path and psychic number are 2,3,5,6.

Number 8 people should avoid house numbers 1,4,7,8 or 9

Number 9

The lucky house numbers for people with number 9 life path and psychic number are 1,2,3,4,5,6,9.

Number 9 people should avoid house numbers 7 or 8

House numbers and their characteristics

Houses with number 1 promote leadership, ambition, innovation, and independence. Living in a number 1 house can help build self-confidence.

Houses with number 2 promote creativity and comfort. A good number for love and harmony in relationships. Communication is the key in a number 2 house as it can make you indecisive at times.

Houses with the number 3 are considered lucky, prosperous and promote creativity. However, number 3 house can make you unfocused and spendthrift, be careful.

Houses with the number 4 offer stability and security and promote discipline and responsibility. For a number 4 house person, balancing work with fun is important as this number house makes you conservative.

Houses with the number 5 are vibrant and lively, a great place for entertaining friends and family. This number denotes change, be focused on your goals to stay on the path.

Houses with number 6 promote nurturing and love, ideal for children and pets. Remember to take care of yourself while nurturing others

Houses with number 7 bring peace and solitude. Ideal for writers and researchers as it inspires deep thoughts and insights. Certainly not for extroverts as it has a solitary energy

Houses number 8 promote prosperity and passion. Ideal for entrepreneurs. Number 8 is shaped like infinity so what goes around comes around, could see big financial gains as well as losses. Stay grounded and don’t show off.

Houses with number 9 promote compassion and acceptance. Ideal for healers as number 9 is the universal number of loving energy. In number 9 homes, don’t give in to emotions too much and don’t live in the past for too long.

(About Dr. Madhu Kotiya : A renowned tarot mentor, numerologist, vastu expert, a spiritual and a pshychic healer. She is also a channel to arch angles and ascended masters. She has devoted her life to the mystic world of tarot since 1998 and laid the foundation of MShezaim Institute of Tarot and Divination in 2002 to promote the study of tarot and divination. Over the years, she has provided her services and helped many people through her psychic ability and healing powers. She has worked on several areas that include depression, addictions, fears and phobias, emotional traumas, concentration issues and relationship problems.)