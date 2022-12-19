Numerology Yearly Prediction 2023 as Per Your Birthdate: How Lucky Are Your Numbers?

Numerology Yearly Prediction 2023 as Per Your Birthdate: From 1-9, check how your year is going to change as per your birth number as an expert numerologist predicts your year.

Numerology Yearly Prediction 2023: The world is amped up to put its best foot forward in 2023 to open the doors to new possibilities and opportunities. Numerologically, the year will carry the energy of 0, 2, 3, 5, and 7 at the core level and the number advises us to preplan our decisions, especially cash flows and financial undertakings during the year.

The first day of the year i.e., Jan 1, 2023, is a Sunday (ruled by Number 1) and the destiny number for the day is number 9 which symbolizes to and fro motion between the two different extremes as per the principles of zero numerology.

The world would witness oscillation between the extremes i.e., weather conditions, financial positions of the world as well as peace. For instance, the year will be known for its extreme summer as well as extreme winters, rains, etc. Based on Numerology, here’s a sneak peek into what auspicious things are awaiting your family and friends this 2023.

Number 1: Contentment in finances and personal life will keep your spirits high. However, conflict with the boss can put your job at risk. Recurring health issues will trouble you and your spouse. Number 2: Clear your debts, refrain from applying for further loans and reconsider your decision before making big huge investments. Giving up on anger can heal relationships. Promotions will make you wait longer. Number 3: New sources of income will ensure a steady income and payment of debts. Working professionals and freelancers will hit new milestones in their careers. Stay wary of viral fevers and stomach issues. Number 4: While business owners and entrepreneurs will struggle with competition, those in the creative field will flourish. Make efforts to pay your taxes on time. Airborne diseases, bloating and gas will trouble you. Number 5: Your seniors at work will trust you with substantial projects this year. Financial conditions will be managed via profits from past investments. Being humble and keeping your ego aside will do wonders for your romantic relationship. Number 6: Passive sources of income will keep your pockets full. Extravagant expenses for family members may disrupt the flow. The likelihood of promotion and appreciation are knocking on the doors. Stay wary of diabetes. Number 7: Partnerships and investments will do well. Your work will be appreciated. Positive family relationships and religious events at home will amount to a joyful year. Those suffering from chronic diseases must be extra careful. Number 8: 2023 will test your time management skills. Only those who get more done in less time will survive. Expenses on education are approaching. A healthy diet and regular medical check-ups are mandated. Number 9: The possibility of spending extravagantly on real estate, vehicles, and elite accessories is approaching but may affect your finances. The workplace environment will be favorable. Health issues will be dealt with through yoga, meditation, and regular medical checkups.