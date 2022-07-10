Om Tattoo Meaning: The sacred syllable Om (or Aum), also represented with the Om symbol (ॐ), are together one of the oldest and most widely known bija (seed) mantras within the yoga and Hindu traditions. Om is a symbol of holy sound and spirituality in Hinduism. In Hinduism, Om is one of the most important spiritual symbols (Pratima). It refers to the soul (soul, within itself) and Brahma (Ultimate reality, entirety of the universe, truth, divine, supreme soul, cosmic principles, knowledge. Although it’s a symbol of the Hindu religion, in the West, the symbol has become a representation of meditation and is associated with spirituality. The symbol of Om represents unity, creation, intuition, and knowledge. On a more spiritual level, the symbolic meaning becomes more complex. It’s written in Sanskrit, and each part of the symbol has a very significant purpose. The two curls on top of each other (that sort of look like the number 3), with the downward curl that spirals out from the “3” shape, each representing a state of consciousness. Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems shares the meaning of Om as a tattoo and where can you get the tattoo done.Also Read - Mysterious Om Symbol Appears in a Swamp in Assam; Nearby Residents Claim it to be a 'Positive Sign'

Significance of Om symbol

The large, bottom curl stands for the normal state of being awake, which you probably are in right now. It represents the waking state in which consciousness is turned out and away from the gates of the senses. Our experience of life through the five senses is all symbolised in that first curve. The curl above it stands for deep sleep also called the unconscious state. It’s in this state that the sleeper doesn’t desire anything or even dream while the curl emanating out from the center of the two represents the dream state in which the consciousness of the sleeper is turned inwards and they see an enthralling view of the world. Those are the states of consciousness that every human on earth experiences. But the dot and the open curve above that is what elevates the symbol to a much higher and more sacred meaning. The semi-circle at the top separates the dot from the other three curves. It represents the obstacles we face in reaching the ultimate state of consciousness. The semicircle that cradles the dot represents an infinitely open mind, which is required to achieve that level of absolute consciousness. It symbolizes maya and keeps the dot-separated from the other curves. The illusion of maya, the biggest obstacle to spiritual development, is what prevents one from realizing the highest state of bliss that we struggle to achieve. If you look at the symbol closely, you’ll see that the semicircle is open and doesn’t touch the dot which means that the maya does not affect the highest state but the manifested phenomenon. In simpler terms, it prevents one from reaching the ultimate goal. The dot represents absolute consciousness; that’s not the same as merely being awake, but it means being fully aware of yourself and everything around you. It represents the fourth state of consciousness which is transcendental, blissful, and peaceful. It is the highest state of consciousness to achieve.

Where can you get the Om tattoo on your body?

The om symbol tattoo design would look best on the arm or the upper part of the arm, shoulders, upper back, or upper chest It is important to avoid getting an Om tattoo under the waistline (on the legs or on the feet). If you truly feel attached to the Om symbol and want to rep it as a tattoo, please know its true meaning and feel attached to what it represents. And definitely choose a place on your body that respects the symbol's religious integrity.