Onam 2023 Special Horoscope: What This Festival Brings as Per Your Zodiac Sign, Expert Speaks!

We give our insights into how your life is going to be impacted as the festival of Onam is celebrated all across South India. Check the astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign.

Onam horoscope 2023: As Onam 2023 is already here, curiosity about astrological predictions grows. Astrology has always intrigued us with its insights. Here’s we give a sneak peek into what each zodiac can expect during this festive time.

This year, Onam celebrations started on August 20, and the main day, Thiruvonam falls on August 31. According to Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram begins on August 29 at 2:43 am and concludes at 11:50 pm. The ten-day Onam festivity includes Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. Among these, Thiruvonam holds the most significance as it marks the festive culmination.

Check Onam special astrological prediction as per your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 – April 19): For Aries this Onam, there’s good news for your career. Hard work will pay off as recognition and fresh chances for growth are on the horizon. It’s a great time to display your skills and tackle new challenges confidently.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): For Taureans, this Onam might enhance your financial situation. Positive outcomes from investments and unexpected profits could be in store. It’s also an ideal period to concentrate on strengthening your relationships and creating meaningful bonds.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Geminis, your communication skills will sparkle now. Your words and ideas might hold substantial influence in various situations. It’s a perfect chance to get involved in creative ventures and reinforce connections with loved ones, including family and friends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancerians, in Onam 2023, your intuition will be stronger. Believe in your gut feelings when deciding. It’s also a good time for your personal growth and self-care. Remember to take moments to nurture your emotional well-being.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leos, this Onam is your chance to shine as a leader. You might take up a position of authority, gaining recognition for your hard work. Inspire and encourage others while staying focused on achieving your own goals during this time.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Virgos, Onam 2023 offers chances to learn and develop. Your curiosity will spark, leading you to explore new subjects or skills. It’s also an ideal time to enhance your well-being and health through mindful practices.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Librans, this festive season puts your social life in focus. Positivity and harmony will fill your relationships. It’s a great time to mend old misunderstandings and form strong, lasting connections with others.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpions, Onam 2023 brings a time of change. You could see transformations in areas like career and relationships. Embrace these changes as they’ll help you grow personally and bring positive growth to your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Sagittarians, this Onam is about enjoying the fruits of your labour. Your hard work will bring success in your pursuits. It’s also a good time for stable finances and making smart investment choices.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns, this festive season, centre your attention on family and home. Strengthen your emotional bonds with loved ones. It’s a wonderful time for home improvements or considering moving to a new place.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): For Aquarians, Onam 2023 could put you in the limelight. Your special ideas and viewpoints will catch notice, and you might embark on fresh and thrilling projects. Embrace your uniqueness.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Pisces, this Onam is for looking within and growing spiritually. Pause from the busy life to connect with your inner self. Meditation and self-care will bring special benefits during this time.

