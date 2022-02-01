Life has its own ways to make you believe in magic. Sometimes, you just fall for a person so hard that their presence turns your life absolutely magic. And sometimes, all your endeavours get magically fulfilled without you even trying very hard for them. But, what if we tell you therés one thing that you can do to make sure that the magic is never going out of your life? What if we tell you that there’s something that you can do to bring more positivity and light in your life? Well, it’s easy and absolutely doable.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 30 to February 5: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Celebrity tarot card reader Janvi Gaur talked to india.com and enlightened us on various ways to lead a healthy and prosperous life. She explained how people can bring a lot of magical change in their life by just doing this one thing. Janvi, who's a tarot reader, soothsayer, and healer, is a Dubai-based professional who keeps juggling between Mumbai, Dubai and London for her work. Her clients include a list of high-profile business people to Bollywood celebs. Janvi says there's one thing that can definitely give results to people if they are performing it daily while going to sleep.

She says a person has to smile for 10 seconds before sleeping and that alone can bring tons of newfound positivity to one's life from the next morning. "Smiling and counting till 10 in your head as you fall asleep will not just help you have a good sleep but will make you have a better next day also," she says. As mentioned by her, our soul seeks positivity and we try to assure our soul before falling asleep that however the day was, we kept our smile intact.

So now you have a lovely tip. Go and try to use this in your life. All you have to do is smile!