Part 6: Chara, Sthira & Dwisvabhava Rashis: Understanding the three modes of the zodiac in Vedic astrology

Vedic astrology groups the 12 Rashis into three distinct categories that offer another way to understand their natural qualities and patterns of expression.

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Understanding the three modes of the zodiac (PC: Magnific)

In Vedic Astrology, the twelve Rashis are divided into three categories: Chara, Sthira and Dwisvabhava. These can broadly be understood as movable, fixed and dual signs. This classification is not simply about physical movement. It describes the fundamental mode through which the energy of a Rashi tends to operate -whether it initiates movement, maintains stability, or combines movement with adaptability.

Chara Rashis or movable signs

The Chara Rashis, or movable signs, are Mesha (Aries), Karka (Cancer), Tula (Libra) and Makara (Capricorn). Chara represents movement, initiation, activity and change. These Rashis carry an impulse to begin, progress or move something forward. Mesha initiates through action, Karka through emotional movement and nurturing, Tula through relationships and balance, while Makara expresses movement through structured effort and worldly responsibility. The essential principle of Chara energy is movement and initiation.

Sthira Rashis or fixed signs

The Sthira Rashis, or fixed signs, are Vrishabha (Taurus), Simha (Leo), Vrishchika (Scorpio) and Kumbha (Aquarius). Sthira represents stability, continuity, persistence and determination. Where Chara energy asks, “What should begin next?”, Sthira energy asks, “What needs to be sustained?” These Rashis are associated with the ability to maintain, preserve and remain committed to a direction once it has been established.

Dwisvabhava Rashis or dual signs

The third category is Dwisvabhava, or dual signs. These are Mithuna (Gemini), Kanya (Virgo), Dhanu (Sagittarius) and Meena (Pisces). The word Dwisvabhava suggests a dual or adaptable nature. These Rashis combine qualities of movement and stability, allowing them to respond to changing circumstances while retaining an underlying sense of continuity. This gives them an association with adaptability, transition, flexibility and the ability to operate between different states or perspectives.

Understanding the three modes

It is important to understand that Chara, Sthira and Dwisvabhava do not, by themselves, indicate whether something is positive or negative. They simply describe the mode through which energy tends to function. A Chara Rashi may bring movement and initiation, a Sthira Rashi may bring continuity and persistence, while a Dwisvabhava Rashi may bring flexibility and adaptation.

How the three modes work with other astrological factors

This classification becomes even more meaningful when considered alongside the Tattva, Graha and Bhava. The Tattva tells us about the elemental nature of a Rashi, the Chara-Sthira-Dwisvabhava classification tells us about its mode of functioning, the Graha represents the planetary principle involved, and the Bhava shows the area of life where that combination operates.

Building a framework for understanding the zodiac

Together, these concepts begin to give us a more complete language for understanding the zodiac. So far, we have explored the Lagna and Dwadasha Bhava, the Nava Graha, the four Tattvas, and the three modes of the Rashis. We now have the basic framework needed to begin looking at the individual Rashis themselves.

What comes next in Part 7

In Part 7, we will begin our journey through the twelve Rashis -from Mesha to Meena and explore their individual nature, planetary lordship, elemental quality and role within the Vedic birth chart.

Vedic astrology inputs by Swati Ahluwalia