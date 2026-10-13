Part 9: The twelve rashis – Part 2: Understanding Tula to Meena: Nature, lordship and tattva

The final six rashis offer a deeper look at balance, transformation, wisdom, discipline, innovation and intuition through the lens of Indian astrological traditions.

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Understanding Tula to Meena: Nature, lordship and tattva (PC: Meta AI)

In Part 8, we explored the first six Rashis, from Mesha to Kanya, and examined their planetary lordship, Tattva and Chara–Sthira–Dwisvabhava classification. We now continue our journey through the zodiac with the remaining six Rashis, beginning with Tula and concluding with Meena.

7. Tula Rashi (Libra)

Tula is the seventh Rashi of the zodiac and is ruled by Shukra (Venus). It belongs to the Vayu Tattva and is classified as a Chara Rashi. Its symbolism relates to relationships, agreements, balance, negotiation and the process of finding harmony through interaction. The air element connects Tula with social exchange and the consideration of different viewpoints, while its movable nature reflects the ability to initiate interactions and adapt to changing circumstances. In chart interpretation, the condition of Shukra, the Bhava occupied by Tula and the relevant planetary influences help us understand how these qualities may express themselves.

8. Vrishchika Rashi (Scorpio)

Vrishchika is the eighth Rashi and is ruled by Mangala (Mars) in the standard Parashari system of planetary lordship. It belongs to the Jala Tattva and is classified as a Sthira Rashi. Its symbolism is associated with depth, intensity, secrecy, investigation, resilience and transformation. The water element connects Vrishchika with emotional depth and underlying processes, while its fixed nature reflects persistence and the capacity to remain engaged with complex situations. In a birth chart, the condition of Mangala, its associations and the Bhava in which Vrishchika falls are important factors in interpreting this sign.

9. Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius)

Dhanu is the ninth Rashi and is ruled by Guru (Jupiter). It belongs to the Agni Tattva and is classified as a Dwisvabhava Rashi. Its symbolism relates to higher learning, philosophy, principles, wisdom and the search for meaning. The fire element represents inspiration and the pursuit of direction, while its dual nature reflects adaptability and the ability to explore different perspectives. Guru’s condition, planetary associations and the relevant Bhava help us understand how Dhanu’s qualities may operate within a horoscope.

10. Makara Rashi (Capricorn)

Makara is the tenth Rashi and is ruled by Shani (Saturn). It belongs to the Prithvi Tattva and is classified as a Chara Rashi. Its symbolism is associated with discipline, structure, responsibility, perseverance and the gradual establishment of tangible results. The earth element emphasises practical organisation and material foundations, while its movable nature connects Makara with purposeful action and the initiation of structured efforts. In chart analysis, Shani’s placement, dignity, associations and functional lordship are important considerations in understanding Makara’s role.

11. Kumbha Rashi (Aquarius)

Kumbha is the eleventh Rashi and is ruled by Shani (Saturn) in the standard Parashari system. It belongs to the Vayu Tattva and is classified as a Sthira Rashi. Its symbolism relates to systems, collective concerns, networks, social structures and the continuity of ideas that extend beyond the individual. The air element connects Kumbha with intellectual and social frameworks, while its fixed nature reflects persistence and the ability to sustain a particular direction. Its interpretation depends on Shani’s condition, the Bhava occupied by Kumbha and the wider planetary context of the horoscope.

12. Meena Rashi (Pisces)

Meena is the twelfth and final Rashi of the zodiac and is ruled by Guru (Jupiter). It belongs to the Jala Tattva and is classified as a Dwisvabhava Rashi. Its symbolism relates to compassion, intuition, imagination, spiritual reflection and the integration of experiences. The water element connects Meena with sensitivity and the inner world, while its dual nature reflects adaptability and the capacity to engage with different perspectives and experiences. Guru’s placement, strength and associations, together with the relevant Bhava, help us understand how Meena may function in a particular birth chart.

With Meena, we complete our journey through the twelve Rashis, from Mesha to Meena. Each sign contributes a distinct symbolic framework to the study of Vedic Astrology. Their differences can be understood through three foundational classifications: planetary lordship, elemental quality and mode of functioning.