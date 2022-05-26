While many people may find it crazy and weird, the fact remains that one should see the day while getting a haircut. Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit explains, “The phase of the moon should be seen when going for a haircut. A long term study of lunar stages and hair health interrelations suggests that the best time for styling your hairstyle is the Full Moon as it is believed that this is the time filled with energy.”Also Read - Horoscope Today: Cancerians May Take Break From Their Hectic Lives, Scorpio Will Be Overworked

Cutting the hair is a practical way of getting rid of the waste or negative energy from the body, which can be refilled by the positive energy from nature. Here, we will discuss a few important days related to Vedic astrology and lunar phases where it is suggested that one should get their hair cut done.

If one is looking for faster hair growth along with solid roots, then they should get a cut during the Waxing Crescent (the last seven days of the full moon cycle), but if one wants strong roots with slow growth, then the hair should be cut in the Waning Gibbous (last five days of the new moon cycle). Though, some days like the new moon day, 9th, 15th, and 23rd lunar day are strictly not advisable for cutting your hair. Also, all the eclipse days should be avoided for haircuts.

As for the zodiac signs, lunar position and cutting of the hairs matter; one should avoid cutting hair when the Moon is in Aries as it decreases the immunity and increases the chances of increase of diseases. If one is looking to reduce the splitting and falling of hair, then the best period for a haircut will be when the moon is placed either in Taurus, Capricorn, or Virgo. To make hair more curly, it is good you style it during the moon phasing in Gemini. Also, it can be considered a favourable time to make a beehive hairdo when the moon is in Gemini or Libra.

If one is looking for short term experimentation and not a permanent feature, a good time is when the moon is in Aquarius. The ones with brittle or dry hair looking for an improvement in quality and slow growth should take a hairdo during the moon in either Cancer or Pisces. The moon in Leo is good for hair dyeing and decoration, whereas the Sagittarius moon is not favourable to doing any experiments with hair, including a haircut.

However, it is suggested that you should not neglect to follow your overall horoscope readings and not just rely on the above.