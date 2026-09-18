PM Modi’s birthday and the ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’: Can you light a diya for a living person? What Hindu shastras and astrology say

PM Modi’s birthday and the ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’: Lighting a diya and offering a silent prayer is often seen as a simple expression of goodwill and blessings. But is there a deeper significance to this ritual?

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Ashirwad ka diya (PC- PTI)

Every birthday is marked in a different way. While some people send wishes, others offer flowers, visit temples, or simply say a silent prayer. On the recent birthday of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, lighting a diya and praying for his health, strength and well-being can be seen as one such gesture of goodwill. But does the act of lighting a diya carry any deeper significance? Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder and Chief Happiness Officer of NumroVani, explains the significance behind the practice.

Can a diya actually be lit for a living person?

For some reason, many people associate a lamp placed in someone’s name only with death, remembrance or Pitru rituals. This understanding, however, is incomplete. In Hindu tradition, a diya is not exclusively a symbol of death. It is associated with Prakasha, Mangala, Raksha, Jnana and auspiciousness. Its meaning depends upon the Sankalpa and the ritual context.

The Atharvaveda Parishishta gives one of the clearest references. In the Aratrika ritual described there, a lamp is prepared and ritually moved around a living king for health, protection, removal of fear and enhancement of Tejas and Virya. The Bhavishya Purana also describes Nirajana with lamps for a living king and connects it with Vijay and protection. Similar references are found in the Vishnudharmottara Purana, Agni Purana, Brihat Samhita and Yuktikalpataru.

This makes one thing clear. A diya used during Pitru or Preta rituals is only one specific application of the lamp. It does not define every use of a diya in Hindu tradition.

The more appropriate understanding is that when we light a diya “for” a living person, we are not worshipping that individual. The lamp is offered before Bhagwan or one’s Ishta Devata, while the Sankalpa is made for that person’s wellbeing.

The Astrological Significance of This ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’

From an astrological and numerological perspective, the coming phase can be viewed as a comparatively demanding one for Modi Ji, a period that may call for greater caution, discipline, protection and inner balance. Rather than reading such a phase as something to fear, traditional Jyotish would treat it as a time when well-chosen remedies become more relevant. In that sense, lighting a diya with the right Sankalpa appears to be a thoughtfully aligned spiritual remedy, meant to strengthen positivity, reduce the impact of difficult influences and support clarity during a testing period. I would interpret the period after August 2027 as comparatively more supportive in astrological terms, but such readings should be understood as traditional astrological interpretation rather than a definite prediction of health or political outcomes.

Benefits of Lighting Diya on Birthday

For Health and Longevity: The first intention can be Ayushya and Arogya. Traditional references connect Aratrika and Deepa-related rituals with health, strength and wellbeing. When such a Sankalpa is made for someone carrying major public responsibility, the prayer is simple: may the person remain healthy, physically strong and mentally balanced enough to fulfil the duties entrusted to him.

For Protection: The second intention is Raksha. Classical descriptions of Nirajana speak of protection from Bhaya, Vighna and other disturbances. A diya may therefore be lit with the prayer that unnecessary obstacles are removed and the person remains protected while performing his responsibilities. For a national leader, such a prayer can naturally extend to safety and stability in public service.

For Tejas and Clarity: The Atharvaveda Parishishta also connects Aratrika with the increase of Tejas and Virya. Tejas is not merely physical energy. It also represents clarity, presence, courage and inner strength. Lighting a flame can therefore become a symbolic prayer that the person’s judgement remains clear, courage remains steady and decisions are taken with awareness and responsibility.

For Vijay: The Bhavishya Purana uses the expression Jayapradam for Nirajana. Vijay here need not be understood in a political or electoral sense. In a spiritual context, Vijay can mean success in overcoming obstacles, remaining firm during difficult circumstances and fulfilling one’s responsibilities effectively. The prayer is not for victory over another person, but for victory over confusion, fear and difficulty.

For Kshema and Shanti: The fifth intention is Kshema and Shanti, welfare and peace. When a diya is lit for a person holding a national office, the Sankalpa can move beyond the individual. It can become a prayer for the wellbeing of the institution, the people and the nation. In that sense, a personal prayer becomes a larger collective one.

The biggest misconception, therefore, is to think that a diya itself represents death.

A flower may be used in a funeral and also in a wedding. Fire is present in Antyeshti and also in Vivaha. Water is used in Shraddha and also in Puja. The object does not determine the meaning. The Sankalpa does.

So yes, a diya can certainly be lit before one’s Ishta Devata with a prayer for the health, protection, clarity and wellbeing of a living person, including the Prime Minister of the country. Because in Bharatiya tradition, lighting a diya has never merely been about illuminating a room. It is about making a Sankalpa that wherever there is responsibility, there should also be light.