Actor Prabhas is a national crush. The south sensation became a pan-Indian star with a loyal fan base in a short span of time. He is one of the most eligible bachelors of the film industry and recently revealed why he is not married yet. While the actor is awaiting the release of his magnum opus, Radhe Shyam, fans are curious to know when will the star tie the knot. The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and considering the latest video about Prabhas’ marriage prediction by renowned astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar will certainly pique everyone’s curiosity even more.Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 4, Friday: Aries Will Develop a New Habit, Virgo Should Make Changes in Their Daily Routine

Since Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of a palmist, Vikramaditya in ‘Radhe Shyam’, an interesting video about his marriage prediction by astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar mentions @actorprabhas is going to get married “VERY VERY SOON”! My Prediction for the most handsome pan-India star, who will soon be seen playing a palmist in #RadheShyam. This forecast has certainly got Prabhas’ millions of fans excited. Also Read - Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Film Radhe Shyam's Trailer Gets Launched, Here's How Actors Interacted With Media - Watch

The astrologer in the video predicted that the actor will tie the knot between October 2022 to October 2023. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 3, Thursday: Luck Favours Cancer, Aquarius Might Travel Overseas

Radhe Shyam launched its new trailer in Mumbai recently along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod which had fans hailing it as the most phenomenal movie ever!

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain-raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record-breaking numbers, the curtain-raiser too took the internet by storm!

