Horoscope Today, August 11, Thursday: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. This year it is celebrated on 11th august. Wondering what's in store for you on this auspicious occasion? Well, we've you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what's going to work for you today. Read on!

Aries- Take care of your health. Respect your mentor. Donate yellow fruit.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Business will grow profitable. Respect the elders. Donate pink clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Gemini- Will be successful in the exam. Take your father’s advice. Donate steel utensils.

Lucky color- carrot

Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. The troubles will end. Donate white clothes.

Lucky color- red

Leo- Job-related stress will end. Respect your elders. Donate yellow sandalwood.

Lucky color- pink

Virgo- Will progress in the job. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- maroon

Libra- Business change is foreseen. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate toys.

Lucky color- green

Scorpio- Health will improve slowly. Business travel is anticipated. Donate food.

Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- Travel with friends is expected. Will get happiness from father. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Keep a hold on your speech. The monetary benefit is predicted. Donate green gram whole.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Financial condition will be better than before. Avoid junk food. Donate makeup products.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Will get an opportunity to travel long distances. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate pottery products.