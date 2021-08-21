Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrated every year on full moon day during Sravana, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is a festival of the bond between siblings. Every year, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers as a symbol of unconditional love and faith in them. This time around, Raksha Bandhan is set to be celebrated with great fervor on August 22, 2021, Sunday. As per popular astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, this year’s Raksha Bandhan day is very auspicious and lucky, especially for siblings.Also Read - Indulge in These Mouth-Watering Almond Recipes This Raksha Bandhan 2021

Auspicious Time For Rakhi Rituals

The most auspicious time, also referred to as ‘Shobhan Yog’, to perform the rituals on the Raksha Bandhan day this year is from dawn to 10.34 am. The muhurat and planetary combinations during this time frame are particularly conducive for carrying out any good activity, including embarking on a new personal or professional journey. Any travel too taken during the given timeframe is bound to yield positive results. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: History, Significance, Date and Everything You Need to Know

In addition to this, there is a ‘Ghanishtha Yog’ throughout the day up till 7.40 pm on Raksha Bandhan day. According to astrological calculations, planet Mars is the ruler of Ghanishtha Nakshatra. Coincidentally, people born during this Nakshatra have special love and feelings for their brothers or sisters. In fact, this occurrence of the aforementioned Nakshatra makes Raksha Bandhan 2021 even more special for everyone, as it would result in enhanced feeling of love and care between brothers and sisters. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Rakhi Shops in Hyderabad Offer 50 Percent Discount to COVID Vaccinated People

If that’s not all, we have more good news related this year’s Raksha Bandhan in store for you. As there is no possibility of a ‘Bhadra Kal’ this time around, the sisters can plan to tie the Rakhi during any time of the day. However, the best period for the same spans up to duration of at least 12 hours and 13 minutes. The period from 5.50 am to 6.03 pm on Sunday is the best time to perform all rituals related to the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Story behind Raksha Bandhan

Pandit Jagannath Guruji mentions that there are a few interesting stories related to Raksha Bandhan in the shashtras, of which the most popular is that of king Bali and goddess Lakshmi. It so happened once that king Bali imprisoned many of the deities and gods in the ‘Patal Lok’ and goddess Lakshmi had to reach out to him. She tied a Rakhi on his wrist in lieu of which the king agreed to set all gods and deities free from prison. He, however, imposed a condition that all those being set free would have to spend at least four months every year in the prison.

How to celebrate

When asked about the rituals, Pandit Jagannath Guruji said that the first thing to do is arrange a plate full of holy red powder (roli), sandal, rice grains, curd, rakhi, sweets and ghee. The plate should first be kept in the puja room. The brothers need to sit facing either east or north direction, following which the sisters can start with putting the holy red powder on their forehead, following which they can tie the rakhi and wish for his long life by offering him the sweets. Also, one should not forget to cover the head with a piece of cloth while performing the rituals. Once the rakhi is tied, the siblings should seek the blessings of their parents and exchange gifts.