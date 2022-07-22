Raksha Bandhan – A day to cherish the bond between brother and sister. It is a great festival of love that exists between siblings. It shows a pious relationship in which the sister ties rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and wishes for him to have a prosperous and healthy life. And in return brother also promises to protect his sister from difficult situations. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11, 2022. Are you curious to know how Raksha Bandhan 2022 would go for you as per your zodiac sign? So, Kalpesh Shah, founder and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some predictions about how will this Raksha Bandhan go according to your zodiac signs:Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 21, Thursday: Love Will Blossom For Aries, Trouble in Married Life Predicted For Libra

Aries

For Aries natives, all your efforts are likely to be rewarded accordingly. You may get some financial benefits. On the work front, you may not face any problems. Moreover, you may receive a precious gift today. You may get support from your siblings, which might be favourable for you.

Taurus

This Raksha Bandhan, you may impart some advice to your siblings. You may try your best to show them the correct path and want them to follow your advice. They may listen to all you have to say for their own good. Overall, you are likely to enjoy your day!

Gemini

There won’t be any significant changes in your relationship with your siblings. You might be busy in your own life. Hence, your relations may stay as it was before. Perhaps there won’t be enough time to do anything noteworthy.

Cancer

Cancer, this Raksha Bandhan is going to be very special for you. During this time around, your sibling may make a significant career advancement. You might be celebrating your brother or siblings’ success this Raksha Bandhan.

Leo

With your siblings, you may have conversations that mostly centre around finance and professional life. The main topic of discussion might be how to enhance finances. However, you may get financial benefits from each other’s support and hard work.

Virgo

Nothing new can be seen this Raksha Bandhan for you. The bond with your siblings may remain unchanged. However, you are advised that do not to do anything wrong and that you would later regret your mistake. So you are advised to remain cautious!

Libra

The only reason you could be making an attempt to improve your connection with your sibling during Raksha Bandhan is that your parents are pressuring you to. Your efforts may pay off.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it’s a day of achievements and celebration!. Yes, this Raksha Bandhan you may achieve success in your professional life. You are likely to celebrate all your amazing achievements with your sibling.

Sagittarius

It’s time to collect the fruits of your hard work. This Raksha Bandhan you may come up with some fresh ideas to advance your career. Your financial situation may improve as a result of all your professional efforts.

Capricorn

All the issues that may have existed between you and your sibling may get resolved during Raksha Bandhan. Your relationship with your sibling might gradually improve.

Aquarius

This Raksha Bandhan, happiness may come your way! As you may get some amazing opportunities to enhance your business. If you are a salaried employee there is a strong possibility of getting a promotion.

Pisces

Today is an excellent day to earn financial gains. A gift from your siblings may make your day. Things may work out for you as you may get your sibling’s support.

Closure

The vibes of Raksha Bandhan are such that they can truly add freshness to your life. It is the day to celebrate and strengthen the siblings’ bond. And if you feel stuck at any phase of your life, turn to our experts, they will guide you, protect you, and show you the right path, just as a brother does.