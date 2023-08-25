Home

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Confusion Solved: Know The Right Mahurat For August 30th And 31st, Verified by Astrologer!

Are you still confused over when to celebrate Raksha Bandhan - August 30th or 31st? We solve your problem and tells you the right Mahurat to celebrate the festival on both days.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Confusion Solved Know The Right Mahurat For August 30th And 31st, Verified by Astrologer!

Raksha Bandhan 2023 auspicious mahurat: Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival in August-September, celebrates the strong bond between siblings. Sisters tie a sacred thread called a rakhi on their brother’s wrist, and he promises to protect her. It’s a special day of love and care between brothers and sisters. Here we explain how Raksha Bandhan‘s date is decided by the moon calendar and is celebrated on Shravan’s full moon day. However, in 2023, the full moon day occurs on both August 30 and 31 due to its timing.

This situation has caused confusion about Raksha Bandhan’s exact date. Some think it should be on August 30, while others say August 31 is the right day to celebrate.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Right Mahurat: When to tie Rakhi on the 30th and the 31st August?

As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, due to Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31. This year, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch will be from 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm on August 30, and the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha will start at 6:31 pm and finish at 8:11 pm on the same day. So, the Raksha Bandhan Bhadra will end at 9:01 pm.

After the Bhadra Kaal ends at 9:01 pm, it’s the right time to start Raksha Bandhan rituals and tie Rakhis with your siblings. Also, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon starts on August 30 at 10:58 am and finishes on August 31 at 7:05 am. However, on 31st August, you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan the whole day till 05:42 PM.

Why is There Confusion Around the Date of Raksha Bandhan 2023?

The uncertainty about Raksha Bandhan’s date has several reasons. One is the shifting lunar calendar, causing the full moon day to change yearly due to its varying timing.

Another reason for the confusion around the date of Raksha Bandhan is the use of different Hindu calendars. The most common calendars are the Hindu Panchang and the Vedic Panchang. The two calendars have different ways of calculating the date of the full moon day, which can lead to a difference of one or two days in the date of Raksha Bandhan.

The Gregorian calendar is the civil calendar used in most of the world. It does not take into account the lunar cycles, so it can sometimes be different from the Hindu calendars.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Some Dos and Don’ts:

It’s advised not to engage in arguments or disputes on this special occasion. Avoid using harsh words or insulting anyone on Raksha Bandhan. To prevent any inauspicious outcomes, refrain from tying the Rakhi during Bhadra Kaal and Raahu Kaal. During the Raksha Bandhan rituals, ensure that brothers face the east or north direction, avoiding the south direction. Given the auspicious nature of the festival, maintain cleanliness throughout the day. Before tying the Rakhi on your brother’s wrist, consider tying one on Lord Ganesha or your chosen deity. Carefully select Rakhi designs, opting for those featuring auspicious symbols like Om, Swastik, and Kalash. Avoid using broken or inauspiciously designed rakhis. Brothers, be cautious not to gift sharp objects to your sisters on Raksha Bandhan. Cover your heads during the Raksha Bandhan ceremony: brothers with a handkerchief and sisters with a dupatta or scarf. When tying the rakhi, sisters should place it on the right wrist of their brother. Tying it on the left wrist is considered inauspicious.

