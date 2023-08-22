Raksha Bandhan 2023: Dos And Don’ts of Rakhi As Per Zodiac Sign, Astrologer Speaks!

Home

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Check out quick tips and what you should or shouldn't do as per your zodiac sign. Pur expert astrologer speaks!

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival, celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings. As this auspicious day approaches, it’s interesting to explore how each zodiac sign might approach the occasion. By aligning the celebration with astrological insights, you can make this Raksha Bandhan even more special for your siblings. Here are the dos and don’ts for Raksha Bandhan as per each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Dos: Express your affection with a heartfelt message to your siblings. Also, Aries people can plan an exciting activity to enjoy together which will strengthen their bond, welcoming some happy moments.

Don’ts: Avoid being too competitive or pushy this Raksha Bandhan. Opt for a thoughtful gift rather than something extravagant which may surprise your sibling this festive season.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Dos: Taurus natives can consider gifting something practical and useful to their siblings. Plan a relaxing day with your sibling, which can be a great idea.

Don’ts: However, it is advised that you should not rush into commitments or decisions without giving them a thought. Avoid indulging in excessive sweets which might lead to some health problems.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Dos: Engage in lively conversations and share funny anecdotes with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. Gift them a book or something that stimulates their curiosity which can be a great choice.

Don’ts: Avoid being inconsistent or distracted during your time together. Doing this might lead to issues in the relationship with your siblings, disturbing the peace and harmony.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Dos: Show your emotional side and express your gratitude to your siblings this Raksha Bandhan for a peaceful experience. Cook a meal together or share homemade treats which will allow you both to bond together superbly.

Don’ts: Don’t bring up past disagreements which can ruin either your or your sibling’s mood. Avoid crowded places, opting for a more intimate setting for a fine vibe.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

Dos: Make your siblings feel like royalty with a grand gesture. Organize a small get-together to celebrate, unveiling moments to party and enjoy together.

Don’ts: Avoid being too dominating or attention-seeking which can lead to hazardous debates this Raksha Bandhan. Don’t choose gifts that lack thoughtfulness.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Dos: Pay attention to details in your gestures and gifts for keeping your siblings happy and smiling this Raksha Bandhan. Help them organize something in their life, providing some meaning to their dreams.

Don’ts: Avoid criticizing or nitpicking as it can easily disturb your sibling’s mood. Don’t overwhelm them with too much spontaneity which can again lead to some troubling moments.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Dos: Create a harmonious atmosphere for the celebration with your sibling. Gift them something artistic or beautiful related to your sibling’s personality.

Don’ts: Don’t engage in arguments or conflicts as it can ruin either your or your sibling’s mood. Avoid any form of imbalance or unfairness as well.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Dos: Share your deep feelings and thoughts with your sibling to cherish some wonderful moments together. Plan an amazing and meaningful celebration according to your sibling’s preference.

Don’ts: Avoid being overly secretive or intense with your siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Don’t gift anything that might be perceived as manipulative as it can lead to misconceptions and overthinking, disturbing your relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

Dos: Plan an adventure or outdoor activity for an incredible moment. Engage in inspiring conversations and share your future plans which will allow you both to bond together fruitfully.

Don’ts: Don’t be too blunt or insensitive in front of your siblings. Avoid restricting their need for freedom as it can disrupt your sibling’s mood.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Dos: Show your reliability and commitment which will be appreciated by your siblings. Gift them something that symbolizes your bond which can be considered as a nostalgic item to remember in the future.

Don’ts: Avoid being too focused on work or responsibilities as it can affect your sibling’s time and emotions. Don’t undermine their aspirations at any cost.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Dos: Engage in thought-provoking discussions which will be really appreciated and welcomed by your siblings. Choose a unique and unconventional gift which can provide some meaning to their existing or previous memories.

Don’ts: Don’t detach emotionally or appear distant from your siblings as it can heat up the situation. Avoid routines and predictability as well.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

Dos: Do not hesitate in sharing your feelings and making your siblings feel cherished. Plan a creative and imaginative celebration for which they might not be even prepared.

Don’ts: Avoid being too passive or indecisive with your siblings. Don’t burden them with practical matters which can trigger their anxiety, resulting in a spoiled mood and celebration.

While getting ready for Raksha Bandhan, think about your sibling’s zodiac sign. Adjusting your gestures and gifts based on their traits can make your bond stronger and the day more special. But remember, even though zodiac signs give hints, it’s your love and care that really count on this important day.

