Raksha Bandhan 2022: On this day, sisters of all ages tie a rakhi around the wrists of their brothers, ritually affirming their bond and support, while receiving a gift from brothers in return. As the festival signifies the love and immortal bond between siblings, brothers spend a lot of time in choosing the perfect gift for their sisters. With the festival just a few days away, the quest for the perfect gift has become a tedious one involving a lot of brainstorming and multiple trips to the market. However, to make this task easier, Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems shares a list of items which you can gift your sister this Raksha Bandhan as per the zodiac sign:Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Shayari in English For Brother And Sister:10 Beautiful Shayaris Dedicated to Siblings Bond This Rakhi!

ARIES

People of this zodiac sign are influenced by the planet Mars. You can gift your sister that ornate earring or pendant with Coral stone she has been wanting to purchase for a long time. Or you can gift her a red dress. Also Read - Widows Living in Vrindavan Ashram Send Over 500 Rakhis & 75 Tricolours to PM Modi

TAURUS

Venus has a special effect on the people of this zodiac sign. So, give white-coloured gifts to people of this zodiac sign and if possible, give them things made of silver. Along with this, silk clothes and marble showpieces can also be given to the sisters of this sign. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Time to Tie Rakhi After Bhadrakaal

GEMINI

Mercury is the owner of this sign, so green things should be gifted to the people of this zodiac sign. If you want, you can also gift your sister her favourite green dress or any green-coloured showpieces. You can also gift her an Emerald ring or pendant.

CANCER

Moon influences the people of this zodiac sign. White sweets can be gifted to people of this zodiac sign and apart from this, you can gift silver, pearls or any other white items to your sister.

LEO

Since Sun is the ruler of this sign, it is considered auspicious for you to wear yellow or saffron-coloured items. People of this zodiac sign should gift gold-coloured items to their sisters. You can also gift ruby string, it will strengthen your relationship.

VIRGO

Due to the excessive influence of Mercury, emerald ring, and a good book, the Ganesha idol can be given to the sister. Apart from this, if you want, you can also give your sister her favourite green dress.

LIBRA

Venus has a special effect on you. You should give Diamond jewellery or White Dress to the sisters of this sign. You can gift your sister a mega make-up/cosmetic hamper this Raksha Bandhan, consisting of an assortment of make-up items and perfumes that the world is obsessing over.

SCORPIO

People of this sign are influenced by Mars. For the sisters of this sign, gift a gift made of zinc metal or a red dress or any other metal object.

SAGITTARIUS

Jupiter is the ruler of this sign. Yellow Sapphire or yellow colour dress can be given to the sisters of this sign. You can also give a yellow colour showpiece for your sister.

CAPRICORN

Shani is considered the lord of the Capricorn sign, so mobile or any other gadget or any other metal objects can be gifted to the sisters of this sign. In addition, any object made of iron can be given to the sisters of this zodiac sign for their use.

AQUARIUS

Saturn is also the lord of Aquarius. Therefore, it is good to gift jewellery made of blue stones to the sisters of this sign. Electric appliances for cooking can be gifted to the sisters of this zodiac sign.

PISCES

Jupiter is the lord of Pisces. Offering any brass object is considered auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. You should give jewellery made of yellow gemstones to the sisters of this sign. If you want, you can even give your sisters a package to travel somewhere.