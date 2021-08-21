Raksha Bandhan Gifts as Per Zodiac Sign: Every year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is commemorated in the Indian culture to honour the sacred bond that exists between a brother and sister. This is the day when the sister ties a Rakhi on her brother’s wrist and the two exchange presents. The date for this year’s Raksha Bandhan is August 22, 2021. To commemorate the purest relationship on the earth, give your siblings a gift based on their zodiac sign:Also Read - Raksha Bandhan: Celebrate This Festive Season With Amazing and Delicious Smoothie

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Aries

Gifting options for sisters: You should give your Arian sister red-coloured things. She would like hand-made presents and contemporary items, such as a ruby-coloured stone bracelet. Also Read - 5 Easy and Beautiful Hairstyles to Make This Raksha Bandhan Special!

Gifting options for brothers: You can choose a red, orange, or yellow colour for the Rakhi thread since these hues represent happiness and excitement, respectively. Arians are known for their attention to detail and their passion for sports activities. Giving them sporting equipment, a timepiece, or a stylish pair of sunglasses, will make them happy. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shubh Muhurat And Disha For Rakhi Rituals

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Taurus

Gifting options for sisters: For Taurean sisters, branded presents such as perfumes and watches are preferred. If you’d like, you may also give them jewellery or a box of exquisite chocolates. Taurean sisters are drawn to vibrant hues.

Gifting options for brothers: When it comes to your Taurean brother, go for a silver or blue Rakhi! Taurean brothers are both devoted and obstinate. They enjoy high-end commodities such as expensive chocolates, designer fragrances, one-of-a-kind presents, and plush pillows.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Gemini

Gifting options for sisters: Geminian sisters are calm and pleasant, so gifts for them are a good idea. You might give them a showpiece or a purse together with a greeting card expressing your love for them.

Gifting options for brothers: Because the Geminian brothers are perceptive and intelligent, you should choose a green Rakhi. It's a fantastic idea to give them a CD of the current music, a book or even just a photo frame because they're full of life and enthusiasm!

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Cancer

Gifting options for sisters: Because they’re so soft-hearted, they won’t enjoy pricey or materialistic gifts. Give her a handcrafted gift this Raksha Bandhan to make her feel good.

Gifting options for brothers: A pearl Rakhi thread would be the finest choice for Cancerians because it complements their personality of being gentle and sensitive. Making them meals of their choice or giving them hand-curated things is a great way to win over their hearts!

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Leo

Gifting options for sisters : The Leo sisters love to dress up and be in the spotlight, so give them something they’ll enjoy. Give your sister cosmetics, a gorgeous outfit, statement jewellery, or a new bottle of perfume as a present.

Gifting options for brothers: Your relationship will be strengthened by tying a pink, orange, or red Rakhi on their wrist. Leos are people who crave to be the centre of attention. As a result, the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for them would be a grooming package.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Virgo

G ifting options for sisters : Virgo girls are lovely and love nature in all its forms. By giving her stunning gemstone jewellery, a pair of high heels, or a piece of art, you can win her heart!

Gifting options for brother: Choose a Rakhi made of silk strands or one that is white and green in hue. Because Virgos are highly organised, presenting them with a wristwatch is the best alternative. As an alternative, you can give them a book that they've been wanting to read for some time now.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Libra

Gifting options for sisters : Libran sisters have a lovely and giving nature, which makes them ideal for gifts. They’d appreciate anything that’s both elegant and valued at the same time. Giving them a photo frame or a piece of diamond jewellery as a gift would brighten their day.

Gifting options for brothers: Rakhis in turquoise or purple are perfect for Librans since they represent balance and scale. Libran brothers' taste for distinctive and beautiful items is well-known. Fragrant candles, lotions, perfumes, and cuff links are all good options.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Scorpio

Gifting options for sisters : Scorpion sisters are materialistic; therefore they love receiving gifts. Showering them with branded grooming products or a high-end purse would undoubtedly brighten their day. As an alternative, you may give them a box of dark chocolates to calm their anxiousness.

Gifting options for brothers: Tying saffron- or crimson-hued thread would do wonders for your brother-sister relationship since Scorpions are highly cautious. Because they are anxious about their appearance, you may give them designer clothing, perfume, or anything else that will make their wardrobe stand out.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Sagittarius

Gifting options for sisters : Give your Sagittarian sister the newest in jewellery trends, such as rings, necklaces, or bracelets.

Gifting options for brothers: Because Sagittarians are quite outspoken, you should choose a yellow Rakhi. Giving them a game CD or anything daring that fits their personality is a great idea!

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Capricorn

Gifting options for sisters: A dressy blazer would be a great present for your career-oriented Capricorn sister, so she may wear it to important meetings and be reminded of you. An elegant wristwatch is another option that you have available for gifting.

Gifting options for brothers: It's a good idea to select a pink Rakhi for your Capricorn sibling as his sign signifies that he is very ambitious and pioneering. Consider a fashionable belt or shoes for them so that they'll stand out from the crowd.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Aquarius

Gifting options for sisters : Give your Aquarian sister something dark in color. Aquarians are open-minded and self-reliant. It’s possible that a glossy black purse will make her beam with happiness.

Gifting options for brothers: Your relationship with your Aquarian brother will be strengthened if you tie him a blue or a grey Rakhi. Those born under the Aquarius sign are usually fascinated by technological equipment. As a result, gift your loving brother the most up-to-date smartphone, unique pen drive, or a camera.

Raksha Bandhan gift for zodiac sign Pisces

Gifting options for sisters: To brighten your sister’s day, schedule her a relaxing spa session or treat her to a fine dining experience. To complement your Piscean sister’s aura, give her sea green and yellow things.

Gifting options for brothers: A Rakhi in yellow or white would enhance your relationship because this sign is very caring and sympathetic. Fabrics such as cotton and linen are preferred by them. As an alternative, you can give them spiritual items.

Since last year, celebrating such festivals has been a low-key affair for all of us due to the ongoing pandemic, which has imposed strict rules and restrictions on gatherings. And celebrating this occasion is definitely something we all look forward to—because it signifies your love and care for your sister, which makes it a must that your Raksha Bandhan gift should be very unique. Stay safe, follow the precautions and wear a mask… happy Raksha Bandhan!

— Inputs from Astro-Numerologist, Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, the Founder of NumroVani, is a registered pharmacist turned into an Astro Numerologist. He started learning occult sciences at the tender age of 6, after reading and researching on occult sciences and its application to the contemporary world for around one and half decades and has been practicing this for around eight years. He helps individuals and businesses in solving real-life problems using the hidden gems of occult sciences, with primary emphasis on preventive approaches and personalized holistic wellness programs for individuals, based on their date of birth and name.