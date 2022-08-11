Raksha Bandhan Panchang, August 11, 2022: Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 11, 2022. Rakhi in India honours the unique connection that exists between a brother and a sister. Read on to learn more about the lucky and unlucky times to organize an auspicious ritual on this Raksha Bandhan, as well as other information.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The Shukla Paksha’s Chaturdashi Tithi falls this Thursday according to the Panchang for the Sharavana month. Rakhi is one of nine significant religious occasions observed by Hindus, along with Yajurveda Upakarma, Hayagriva Jayanti, Sawan Purnima Vrat, and Anvadhan, Bhadra, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Review Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's Film is Smash-Hit

Tithi AndNakshatra For August 11

The Purnima Tithi will begin immediately after the Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 10.38 AM. Up till 6.53 AM, the Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be visible. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend: 'Unko Shanti Milti Hai...' | Exclusive

Auspicious Time For Rakhi on August 11

The Drik Panchang predicts that the Brahma Muhurat would be favourable on this Raksha Bandhan between 4.22 AM to 5.05 AM. From 12.01 to 12.53, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect. In contrast, Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 6.51 and 7.15 PM. The Amrit Kalam, on the other hand, will begin at 6.55 PM and terminate at 8.20 PM.

Happy Rakhi to all our readers!