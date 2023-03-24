Home

Ram Navami 2023: Numerological tips and remedies as per your birth date by expert numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar.

Ram Navami 2023: Marking the end of Vasanta Navaratri, Ram Navami, one of the most prominent Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on the 30th of March 2023. Observed every year on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, it celebrates the birthday of the Maryada Purushottam, Lord Shri Ram. During Ram Navami, the atmosphere will be spellbound with positivity, prosperity, and purity. You can utilize this divine occasion to the fullest by eliminating your fears and embracing your dream life.

Based on your birth number, chanting these chaupai remedies will boost your confidence, attract abundance and help you live a life of health, wealth, and financial security.

Number 1: People with the number 1 as their birth number thrive in social situations. On the contrary, a lot of their confidence comes from how people perceive them. Chanting this chaupai from ramcharitmanas can boost their confidence without the need for outer validation.

Chaupai:

Atulita bala dhaamam hem shailaabha deham

Danuja vana krshaanum jnyaaninaam agragannyam

SakalaGuna nidhanam vaanaraannaam adisham

Raghupati-priya-bhaktam vaataja tam namami

Number 2: You dream to begin an adventurous yet simple life with a suitable partner. But every time you are in love, obstacles get in the way ruining your plans. Experience the divine presence of the infinite love of Shri Ram and Mata Janaki with this chaupai and blessings will shower soon on yours.

Chaupai:

Tab Janak pai vashishtha aaysu byaah saaji sanwari ke

Mandavi shrutkirti Urmila, kunwari lai hankari ke

Number 3: Failures cannot be ruled out in your quest to attract success. You are ambitious, hard-working, and want to achieve a lot. But you also lose course when faced with failures. This ramcharitmanas chaupai is intensely helpful for task completion and goal achievement –

Chaupai:

Bhava bheshaj raghunath jasu, sunahi je nar aru nari

Tin kar sakal manorath siddhi karahi trisirari

Number 4: You are kind, compassionate, and generous. You do a lot for people but rarely ask anything in return. Even when in your life’s toughest battles, you struggle to ask for help from loved ones. Remember, it’s okay to rely on people sometimes, and especially, on the Lord.

Chaupai:

Din dayal biridu sambhari

Harhu nath mam sankat bhari

Number 5: You think the eyes are always on you. As a consequence, appearing perfect is your topmost priority. This leads to overthinking each and every situation and self-shaming. By making this chaupai a part of your daily routine, put an end to this obsession and embrace mindfulness –

Chaupai:

Hoi hai soi jo ram rachi rakha

Ko kari tarak baravahin sakha

Number 6: There is a fine line between self-belief and self-righteousness. The first can transport you to the pinnacle of success. The latter can bring you to the grounds. Only those who are willing to learn from others can excel in this journey called life. Treat this chaupai as a remedy to deal with the situation –

Chaupai:

Guru bin bhavnidhi tarayi na koyi

Jo birachi sankar sama hoyi

Number 7: “What’s next?”, “What if?”, “Why me?”, – these are the thoughts keeping you up at night. There’s nothing you fear more than the fear of the unknown. Get rid of your dread and anxiety with this powerful ramayan chaupai.

Chaupai:

Raamkathaa sundar kar taari

Samshay bihag udav nihari

Number 8: Known for your goal-oriented and career-driven personality, your friends have now accepted you as the workaholic of the group. To amplify your dedication to your pursuits, chant this strikingly effective Ramayan chaupai –

Chaupai:

Je sakam nar sunhi je gaavhin

Sukh sampatti naanaavidhi paavhin

Number 9: Attractive and talented, you hoard a number of talents. But just before reaching an aim, you drift towards a different target. Chanting this chaupai will grant you the perseverance to be determined on your path –

Chaupai:

Jehi par kripa karahu janu jani

Kabi urr ajir nachavahi bani

Mori sudhari so sab bhanti

Jasu kripa nahin kripa aghati

