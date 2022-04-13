Horoscope Today, April 13, Wednesday: On April 29, 2022, Saturn will move out of his own sign to the Capricorn sign and will move to the next zodiac sign Aquarius after a period of two years and three months. When it is Aquarius, Saturn is believed to be at home as it is a comfortable position.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 12, Tuesday: Cancer Will Have a Relaxing Week Ahead, Virgo Will Achieve Work Life Balance

Saturn believes in karma and is a teacher of what you sow, so you reap. It can bring a lot of good causes but it can also bring disappointments, delays and obstructions. It is believed that in 2022, Saturn will have an enormous effect on all zodiac signs throughout the year.

Aries: For Aries people, Saturn is placed in their house of profit and accomplishments. As it is an extremely beneficial position, all their hard work is expected to give positive outcomes.

Taurus: The Saturn impact that is happening after nearly two decades would entail good fortune for the Taurus people. Some of these people can expect a good salary hike and incentives.

Gemini: The Gemini would not be much impacted by the Saturn ring but there is a strong possibility of some freshers finding a suitable job. They should not bother if people call them workaholics.

Cancer: Since Saturn is a believer in Karma, some cancer people might have to face the consequence of past actions. Some of these people might also get in this period some honour and respect.

Leo: With Saturn moving from the house of karma to the house of destiny, the Leo people can expect some good professional opportunities to come their way very soon.

Virgo: As Saturn assumes the position of king, the Virgo people would be its prime disciples. Some of these people would get the job and profile they have been dreaming of for a long time.

Libra: Saturn will act like the lord of destiny for many of the Libra people. Therefore, many of these people might need to brace for a radical transformation in life.

Scorpio: Some movement would finally be seen in long-pending work with the action of the Saturn. They need to be extremely calm during the ongoing period.

Sagittarius: Saturn is likely to shift to the fifth house of past karmas for the Sagittarians, hence they can expect instant success and lot of good luck. They should not let focus go away.

Capricorn: Saturn is believed to ensure positive results for businessmen as well as students. This is the perfect time for their efforts to yield success.

Aquarius: The beginning of a new phase of life can happen for some of the Aquarius people as the trial of Saturn is finally over. Life is likely to come full circle.

Pisces: They had been reeling under Sadhe Sati for past at least three-four years and the Saturn shifts is happening for good for the Pisces people. They would enjoy a healthy and stable relationship.