Rohit Sharma-Shreyas Iyer to Hit 100 But Virat Kohli’s Shani Will Bother Him – Astrologer Predicts India vs Australia World Cup Final Results

As India and Australia gear up for the final battle in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today and eye the winning World Cup trophy, here's our predictions about the star batsmen in the Indian team - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

India vs Australia World Cup Final 2023 Astro Prediction

Astrological prediction World Cup 2023 Final Match: Team India is all set to face Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final to be held at Ahmedabad in Narendra Modi Stadium on 19th November 2023. While Australia will be aiming to win their 6th ICC World Cup trophy, India, on the other hand, will be aiming to clinch their 3rd World Cup trophy while creating history by achieving this feat for the first time through 11 consecutive wins.

India vs Australia World Cup Finals 2023 Match: Astrological Insights

India’s horoscope looks brilliant which clearly indicates them to lift this year’s ICC World Cup trophy, becoming World Champions for the 3rd time. The planetary alignments and combinations favour the entire Indian squad because of this, we can see some amazing performances from the Indian squad, be it via their batting, bowling, or fielding.

Australia’s Pat Cummins Has Strong Stars – Horoscope

Meanwhile, Australia’s horoscope seems to be on a weaker side when compared with India’s horoscope. However, the planetary combination of Venus and Uranus indicates that Pat Cummins has a strong horoscope which reflects on his leadership qualities. However, again, this horoscope is similar to that of Rohit Sharma whose horoscope is in great shape and looks stronger, clearly emphasizing the fact that Rohit will outclass Cummins on the match day in probably all aspects.

Will Virat Kohli Make a Century in India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final?

Talking about the players on the match day, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer might be able to score a century or something close to 100 runs due to their transiting planets like Neptune and Venus. However, Virat Kohli‘s Shani might bother him in the final, restricting him from playing his original game. However, stars indicate that he might grab the player of the tournament trophy where Mohammad Shami remains to be his only competition in this segment.

India vs Australia – who will win the World Cup 2023 Finals?

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami’s Pluto in his 5th house indicates sheer confidence and focus on the match day. As a result, we can see him clearly taking 3-4 wickets, dismissing some key Aussies players. However, it is going to be a competitive match where the end results will be favouring the Indian cricket team.

Please note this is a basic astrological prediction. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The author is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article. This doesn't reflect the official standing of india.com. Only the author is responsible for any concerns emerging from it.

