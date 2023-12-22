Home

Astrology

Salaar Numerology And Astrology: How Release Date And Prabhas’ Name Make it Massive Success

Salaar Numerology And Astrology: How Release Date And Prabhas’ Name Make it Massive Success

Salaar: CeaseFire is astrologically and numerologically destined to become a successful film not just domestically but also at the worldwide level. Here's how Prabhas and others add to its success mantra.

Salaar Astrology Explained

Salaar has hit the screens today and is heading to create mass hysteria at the Box Office. The opening numbers look solid and there seems no stopping the Baahubali of Indian cinema from peaking this time with the Prashanth Neel directorial. Astrology and numerology play an important role in its success, starting from its release. The makers of Salaar recently revealed how there were astrological reasons behind releasing the film on December 22, despite facing a big Box Office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Trending Now

Let’s dive into the astrology and numerology of this date and see what numbers are weaving for this project:

The Panchang of Dec 22: Dec 22 begins with ‘Dashmi’ tithi and after 8:20 am, ‘Ekadashi’ tithi will be prevalent. Since, the majority ‘pahar’ is under the influence of ‘Ekadashi’ tithi, the impact of the same will be more on the day. Furthermore, this is also being celebrated as ‘Gita Jayanti’ giving additional auspiciousness to the given date.

You may like to read

The complete day will also have a ‘Sarvartha siddhi yoga’ and favourable ‘Karna’ throughout the day.

Considering the name signs of Vijay Kiragandur, Prashanth Neel and Prabhas Raju, and assessing sarvatobhadra chakra, kota chakra, Chandra and tara bal, the day appears to be quite good for the said business activity.

During the most of day, the moon will be under the influence of ‘Ashwini’ nakshatra which will give a great surge to the movie in foreign lands as well.

The Numerology of Dec 22

‘Angel number 22’ carries a spiritual message to march ahead on the mission and spiritual and divine support is around there to bliss the journey. It also symbolises harmony, success and abundance which makes it a great day to begin a new journey or business.

The Day, Dec 22 (4), herein the number 4 is in the region of Sagittarius (ruled by number 3) and supported by Day Lord, Number 6 (Venus) and destiny number of the day i.e. 5 (14)

The summative view of numbers suggests the influence of numbers 5, 6 and master number 22 predominately on the day which will ensure a success with great gain in native languages as well as foreign land.

Perfect Amalgamation of Master Numbers

The date also carries the synergy of real masters i.e. ‘Salaar’ which adds to ‘11’, ‘Ceasefire’ which adds to ‘33’ and the main lead ‘Prabhas’ also adds to the number 22. The synergies of master numbers all around 11, 22 and 33 communicate a strong statement which will lead to many national and international recognitions for the project in the long run of time.

The release date is also in synergy with the first letter of the name of the main lead, director and producer giving an additional impetus. Furthermore, the influence of number 4 and number 8 on the main characters as well as the release date will ensure financial success as well to the movie and will keep people glued to the franchise for the next parts.

Wishing all the best to the franchise, hoping the audience gets what they waited for!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.