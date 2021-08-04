Jersey number which we also call uniform number, squad number, shirt number, sweater number, etc. is very important to a player. It not only helps to identify a player from distance but also becomes the identity of a player. For example, Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli, always wears shirt number 18. This shirt number 18 has become his identity now and the crowd can easily find him whenever he is on the ground.Also Read - England vs India: Skipper Virat Kohli Drops Huge Hint at Including Shardul Thakur in Playing XI For 1st Test

There is Numerology behind every number. So, if you see from the eyes of a Numerologist, you will find some vibrations coming from every number. But these vibrations differ from person to person. For example, Jersey number 18 can be lucky for Virat Kohli but not for you. So, if you are also a player be it in any sports; Cricket, Football, Tennis, Badminton, Running, Shooting, Cycling, Karate, Soccer, Basketball etc. your Jersey number can make a lot of impact. In short if chosen the right number for you then your Jersey number can bring luck for you as well.



If we look at the Jersey number of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, he mostly used two numbers on his Cricket shirt 10 and 99. Both of these numbers were compatible for him. The number 10 is compatible with his Destiny number and 99 is compatible with his Psychic number.



So, get your best number printed on the Jersey that will bring all luck and fortune for you. Make sure the number you select as your Jersey number should be compatible with your Psychic and Destiny number.

The compatibility of the match date with your Jersey number is also helpful to increase your chances to win in that match. This compatibility is calculated based on the Numerology itself. For example, if your Jersey number is 2 (which is lucky for you as per your date of birth) and your match date falls on 7th, this will bring another compatibility factor for you to make you and your team a winner.

Don’t ignore the importance of your Jersey number and don’t choose any number casually. As sometimes you may also choose any number which is unlucky for you. 90% will be your hard work and 10% of your luck can make a huge difference when you need only 1 or 2 points to win.

Want to know what is your lucky Jersey number and your lucky numbers and dates in your life? J C Chaudhry is here to help you. J C Chaudhry is a Numerologist with more than 35 years of experience in predictions and helping thousands of people alleviate their sufferings. He has been awarded as Key Note Speaker on ‘Role of Numerology in Business Growth and Personal Life’ at the ‘Indo-European Investors Meet – 2018′ at St. James Court, Taj Hotel, London.

Chaudhry recently predicted the final results of Euro Cup Final 2020 and Copa America Cup Final 2021 and both of his predictions were correct.

Italy won in Euro Cup Final 2020 and Argentina won in Copa America Cup Final 2021. He had announced the winner’s names before the one day of the match on his social media channels.