On April 29, 2022, Saturn (Shani) will move out of his own sign to the Capricorn sign and will move to the next zodiac sign Aquarius after a period of two years and three months. When it is Aquarius, Saturn is believed to be at home as it is a comfortable position.

Saturn believes in karma and is a teacher of what you sow, so you reap. It can bring a lot of good causes but it can also bring disappointments, delays and obstructions. It is believed that in 2022, Saturn will have an enormous effect on all zodiac signs throughout the year.

What is Saday Sati?

Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi told Outlook India, that Saday Sati is the result of the regular transit of Saturn from one sign to another sign. This is nothing new as all planets keep moving and show different effects in different signs so is Saturn. Saday sati period relates to the transit of Saturn around the natal Moon of the native. It begins as Saturn enters the 12th sign from your natal moon and ends when it exits the 2nd sign from your natal moon chart. In each sign, it remains for 2.5 years, so it has 7.5 years in three signs.

How does Saday Sati impact us?

Vinay Bajrangi told the publication, Sade Sati comes on all within the age group specified above in their life. The biggest impact of Sade Sati is that it makes a person impassionate, thoughts of losses, dithering nature, taking small-small things high in the head, and always with unpleasant thoughts.

But once you know you are under Shani ki Sade Sati, you should control your unwanted anxiety and not lose confidence. Learn to keep cool and have patience. If you cannot, you are succumbing to the basic nature of Saturn.

Remedy for Saday Sati