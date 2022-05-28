Shani Jayanti is a day to celebrate the birth of Shani aka Saturn, the lord of our efforts and gain from those efforts.Also Read - Shani Jayanti 2018: Know About The Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Important Timings For Praying to Lord Shani

Shani Jayanti is celebrated on Amavasya tithi of Jyestha month and this year in 2022, it is falling on May 30.

This Shani Jayanti, let us look at Sun and Saturn conjunction. This is one such conjunction in astrology which has been associated with the numerous myths and uncertainties around it.

As per the principles of astrology, Sun is considered to be the ruler of the soul of the person, and it is lord of the 5th house of Kaal Purush Kundali. The fifth house has been associated with knowledge, learning and account of deeds.

On the other hand, Saturn is lord of the 10th and 11th houses of Kaal Purush Kundali, which are natural houses for profession and gain for any native.

The conjunction of Sun & Saturn is a blueprint of learnings and lessons which one needs to accept and move ahead in career paths.

Furthermore, Sun & Saturn are believed to share the relationship of father and Sun, respectively, and like most father and son pairs, there may be different thoughts and visions, but both stand together to support each other.

Positive Sides of Sun and Saturn Conjunction

The conjunction of Sun and Saturn lends the person to be self-made. Apart from being self-made, they will turn into responsible persons. Their inner strength will make them smile though they may face so many hardships.

The conjunction of these great powers will give some extra ability to recognize right and wrong. You will work towards the protection of governmental agencies and organizations.

Many of you will prosper immensely in the field of law or a government office, or you may do well as the CEO of the company.

The conjunction of the Sun, the fiery one, with the slow one shows that the Sun will become calm and will undoubtedly give importance to the relationship in life. This calmness and importance to relationships will make you mature beyond your age, and you will not hesitate to take ownership of your actions.

Dedication and discipline are the two virtues that this conjunction of the Sun will be providing to you. Management and leadership, your strengths will become very effective due to this conjunction. This will undoubtedly help you attain heights in your career.

Easy Tips to Gain Big from this Conjunction

Self-Discipline

The first and foremost remedy for this conjunction is to be self-disciplined towards own duties and responsibilities. One must be honest and truthful toward the same.

Timely Sleep Pattern

One must practise being self-disciplined toward one sleep pattern. One should sleep on time and preferably get up at sunrise and spend some time looking at the rising sun every day.

Agate (Hakik)

Agate (Hakik) is an excellent crystal that one can leverage in life to win big from this conjunction. A combination of agates such as yellow, green, blue, black & white and pink in ashtdhatu can be made as to the pendant and kept in the surrounding of the workplace of person to remove obstacles in working life.

Chanting the names of wives of Shani Dev

There are numerous remedies to please Shani dev and gain big from this combination. One such treatment is, chanting the names of wives of Shani dev. Based on my personal experience, this gives magical potions in human life.

ध्वजिनी धामिनी चैव कंकाली कलहप्रिया।

कंटकी कलही चाऽथ तुरंगी महिषी अजा।।

शनेर्नामानि पत्नीनामेतानि संजपन‍् पुमान्।

दुःखानि नाशयेन्नित्यं सौभाग्यमेधते सुखम।।

Chanting this mantra thrice daily gives many advantages in life.

Shani Gayatri Mantra