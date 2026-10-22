Sharad Purnima 2026: The October full moon, Goddess Lakshmi’s message and a reset for the mind, wealth and life strategy!

Sharad Purnima 2026 falls on October 25. Explore its significance, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the mystery of “Ko Jagarti?”, and Vedic astrology insights.

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Sharad Purnima (PC: Magnific)

What does it mean to be awake when the world is asleep? On Sharad Purnima, this question takes on special significance through the traditional call associated with Goddess Lakshmi: “Ko Jagarti?” (Who is awake?)

Observed on the full-moon night of Ashwin, the festival is known as Kojagari Purnima, and in the Braj tradition, Raas Purnima. In 2026, it falls on Sunday, October 25. For New Delhi, the Purnima Tithi begins at approximately 11:55 AM on October 25 and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26.

One Moon, Three devotions: The many moods of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is one festival that changes shape as it travels across India. The Moon is said to shine with all sixteen kalas (phases of perfection) on this night, and each region reads that radiance differently: devotion in the north, prosperity in the east, and youth and beauty in Odisha.

North India (Braj Region): In Uttar Pradesh, it is celebrated as Raas Purnima. The night commemorates Lord Krishna’s Maha Raas Leela with the gopis. Here, the moonlit dance stands for the soul’s longing for the Divine, and wakefulness becomes devotion. Temples in Vrindavan and Mathura glow with devotional singing, and many families set out kheer under the Moon, to be eaten later as blessed prasad.

East India (West Bengal, Assam, Tripura): It is observed as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja. This is where the question of wakefulness is asked most literally. According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi descends at midnight, asking “Ko Jagarti?” Households stay up through the night, worshipping her and welcoming her blessings of prosperity and financial well-being.

Odisha: It is celebrated as Kumar Purnima along with Gaja Lakshmi Puja. Dedicated to Lord Kartikeya (Kumar), unmarried young girls observe a fast, play traditional games such as Puchi , and pray for a life partner who embodies the virtues of Kartikeya. Wakefulness here takes the form of youth: alert, hopeful, and full of promise.

The Common Thread: All three traditions are bound together by the same full Moon, drawing different blessings from its light: love of the Divine, the wakefulness that invites abundance, and the blossoming of youth.

I see its deeper message as an invitation to pause, examine our priorities and become more conscious of the decisions shaping our lives. Whether we stay awake to sing, to pray or to play, the night asks the same thing of us as it asks of the world outside: who is awake?

The mystery of Ko Jagarti: Why Goddess Lakshmi asks, “Who is awake?”

The phrase “Ko Jagarti?” translates to “Who is awake?” In the Kojagari tradition, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to move through the world on this auspicious night, seeking those who remain awake in devotion.

But I believe the question carries a meaning beyond simply staying awake until midnight. What does it mean to be truly alert in our own lives? Are we aware of our opportunities, our habits and the choices that influence our future?

While popular culture often views this as a literal test of staying awake, the deeper astrological and philosophical perspective interprets “wakefulness” as heightened awareness, mental clarity and proactive focus.

Prosperity is not rewarded to passive inertia; it aligns with order, sharp decision-making and active stewardship of one’s life. Maintaining awareness through the night serves as a metaphor for shaking off complacency, auditing personal goals and refusing to sleepwalk through key life choices.

Prosperity is not only about receiving money. It also involves recognising opportunities, managing resources thoughtfully and understanding when a change in direction is necessary. In this sense, wakefulness becomes a metaphor for awareness rather than merely a ritual of remaining awake.

Hindu mythology also associates Goddess Lakshmi with Samudra Manthan, the churning of the cosmic ocean, from which she emerged alongside other divine treasures. Her presence represents abundance, auspiciousness and prosperity.

Kojagari Purnima is particularly prominent in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and parts of eastern India, where Lakshmi Puja and the night vigil hold special importance. Customs vary by region and family.

The Strategic pause & Midnight rituals

Sharad Purnima’s luminous full Moon provides a powerful traditional symbol of completeness, clarity, and reflection. Rather than treating the night as a guarantee of financial gains, it is a meaningful occasion to pause, review budgets, reconsider priorities, and bring greater calm to practical decisions.

Traditional Symbolic Rituals:

Kheer under Moonlight: A customary offering associated with the belief that the Moon’s rays carry cooling, nectar-like qualities. (Note: This traditional belief is part of religious and cultural understanding rather than a scientifically established effect).

Lighting a Diya: A symbol of illumination, auspiciousness, and the removal of darkness.

Chanting Shri Sukta: A devotional practice associated with Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity.

Mythological significance: The Moon’s 16 Kala’s and Krishna’s Maha Raas

The Significance of the 16 Kalas is in Symbolising Integration, Completeness and Clarity

In Hindu tradition, Sharad Purnima is associated with the Moon’s fullness and the symbolism of its 16 kalas, or aspects of completeness. I interpret this symbolism as a reminder of integration, the coming together of different dimensions of life into a more harmonious whole. It also offers a metaphor for clarity: seeing our emotions, relationships and ambitions in perspective rather than as disconnected parts of our experience.

In Vedic thought, human experience is often fragmented, whereas a 16-kala manifestation signifies complete alignment of mind, body and spirit. This complete cycle explains why Lord Krishna, celebrated in the Braj region through the midnight Maha Raas, is revered as embodying the full spectrum of divine attributes.

The tradition of placing kheer (sweetened rice pudding) under the moonlit sky carries symbolic purpose: allowing an offering of milk (representing care and mental nourishment) and rice (representing earth and sustenance) to absorb the calm, cooling night air before being shared as a symbol of renewal.

These traditions encourage contemplation, devotion and a sense of renewal.

A night for renewal and abundance

Whether observed through Lakshmi Puja, the preparation of kheer, a night vigil or quiet reflection beneath the full Moon, Sharad Purnima invites us to look at abundance more consciously.

For me, the question “Ko Jagarti?” is ultimately about awareness. Are we awake to the opportunities before us? Are we attentive to the choices we make with our money, relationships and time? And are we willing to change the habits that no longer support our growth?

The festival’s enduring message lies in bringing devotion and awareness together. Prosperity may be sought through prayer, but thoughtful choices, responsible action and clarity of purpose remain valuable throughout the year.

Copyright Notice and Disclaimer

© 2026. Article authored by Shruti Kharbanda. Religious references and astrological interpretations are presented for informational purposes.