Shivratri 2024: How to Use Rudraksha to Bring More Luck And Success in Life? Check Best Astrological Tips

Rudraksh, which is associated with Lord Shiva, finds a big relevance in the study of cosmic world and universe. Here's how to use Rudraksha to invite more happiness and luck to your life.

The cosmic importance of Rudraksh and how to use it for lucka and success

Maha Shivratri! It’s a cosmic event, a night when the curtain between the divine and the mortal thins, not just a festival. It’s an occasion for introspection, rejuvenation, and yes, celebration. Mahashivratri, “the great night of Shiva,” honours the holy deity Lord Shiva, who is believed to have performed the cosmic dance of creation and destruction on this night.

Lord Shiv & Rudraksha – Bond Made in Heaven

The word ‘Rudraksha’ comes from the Sanskrit terms ‘Rudra’ and ‘Aksha’. The word ‘Rudra’ is another name for Lord Shiva and the word ‘Aksha’ means both eye and tear in Sanskrit, Thus, ‘Rudraksha’ means “The Eye of Rudra” or ‘The Tears of Rudra’

Rudraksha: the bead that mutters stories of divinity; more than just a seed, it is a conduit for cosmic energy and a link to the holy. Every Rudraksha bead possesses a secret, a mysterious association with the zodiac, and a celestial dance of planets and stars. Rudraksha is very important because it calms the chaos inside of us and balances our planetary energy. Every Rudraksha bead is a world unto itself, a distinct energy signature, from the monochromatic Ek Mukhi to the multidimensional Gauri Shankar.

Rudraksha – Where Spirituality Meets Science

Rudraksha is one of the most studied topics in science as well as spirituality. It is a perfect example in the contemporary world where spirituality has met the science and amazed the science. One of the pioneering research on Rudraksha was undertaken by Dr Suhas Rai at IIT, BHU and his team studied Rudraksha seeds’ electromagnetic capabilities and how they affect the body. They found that diamagnetism gives Rudraksha beads dynamic polarity, allowing them to become temporarily magnetic in a magnetic field. Rudraksha can increase blood circulation and heart rate regulation.

Rudraksha & Planets

Rudraksha can be used to alleviate the energy of one at the soul level to sync up with grah devta (planet) and seek positive blessings in life. Enlisting Rudraksha to seek blessings of each planet:

Sun – 1 Mukhi Moon – 2 Mukhi Mars – 3 or 11 Mukhi Mercury – 4 Mukhi Jupiter – 5 or 10 Mukhi Venus – 6 or 13 Mukhi Saturn – 7 or 14 Mukhi Rahu – 8 Mukhi Ketu – 9 Mukhi

How to Use Rudraksha

Rudraksha is one of the best spiritual and cosmic gifts of the universe which can be worn by anyone with requisite rituals and discipline. Another unique significance of Rudraksha is that it can be concurrently with gemstones, crystals and other spiritual products to curate ‘Rudraksha Kavach’ to multi-fold the effect of the same.

DIY ‘Rudraksha Kavach’ For Mahashivratri 2024

Siddha Rudraksha Kavach: This kavach has 1–10 mukhi Rudraksha beads, Ganesh, and Gaurishanker beads. Each mala bead has a particular energy and benefits the wearer in all aspects of life. Academic Success Kavach: One can wear 4, 5 and 6 Mukhi Rudraksha where 4 and 6 mukhi are 2 pieces each and 5 mukhi is 1 piece for success in academic life. Luck Accelerator Kavach: One can wear Rudraksha as per first, third, fifth, ninth and eleventh house lord from one’s horoscope and this offers acceleration in luck factor in life.

Incorporating Rudraksha beads into your Shivratri observance can enhance your spiritual experience.

