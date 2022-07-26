Traditionally, in Indian tradition, the shattering of glass has been connected with bad luck and foreboding warnings of the impending occurrence of something dreadful. There is also a widespread belief that the soul of a person who breaks a glass becomes imprisoned inside the glass in various locations. The legend goes that glass can steal your soul.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope Prediction, July 24 to July 30: Are Stars Aligned in Your Favour This Week?

In Hinduism, it is thought that a mirror has the ability to take one's soul from within. When gods or devils assume the appearance of another person, the mirror either reveals the original identity or keeps the original soul out. As a result, there is a belief that mirrors should not be damaged.

Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems says, "If a glass breaks in your home, it signifies good fortune is on its way. It goes without saying that you cannot just smash your glass since it will not function. But, if you shatter the glass on purpose, it will not function in this manner; however, if you accidentally break some glass, it indicates that evil is leaving your home and good fortune is about to arrive."

According to Vastu Shastra, broken or cracked glass kept in the house, broken beds, useless utensils, non-working clocks, the corrupted idol of God, broken furniture, bad pictures and electronics goods, broken door and closed pens, all these things cause financial loss as well as mental stress to the people of the family i.e, all are considered harmful for the family’s financial and emotional well-being.

The majority of the time, people consider shattered glass to be a favourable omen. As a general rule, it signifies things such as the beginning of new, beneficial cycles in your life. Moreover, it signifies an improvement in financial circumstances in the near future.

What are some superstitions about broken glass?

These superstitions differ according to the period, society, and individuals that practice them. Some people are staunch believers in the spiritual significance of shattered glass, but others are not bothered by the prospect of shattering glass or encountering broken glass in their daily lives. Beginning in ancient Rome, people began to believe that a shattered mirror may bring either good or ill fate.

To conclude, breaking glass is neither shubh nor ashubh. Nothing really happens, except that you might have to clean up a mess and buy a new mirror.Breaking glass is not always a sign of bad luck, primarily because it is frequently used as a symbol of happiness and a request for good fortune. The broken glass might represent two different things on a spiritual level. On the one hand, it means the breaching of the barrier between life and life beyond death, and on the other, it represents dreaming’s spiritual link.