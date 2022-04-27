Shukra Gochar 2022: According to astrology, on the 27th of April i.e. today the planet Venus will enter Pisces. Venus brings wealth, happiness and romance. The planet is auspicious and will bring financial prosperity and comfortable life. The transit will bring good results for some and bad for a few. Find out if you are on the list.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 27, Wednesday: Cancer Should Keep Their Emotions in Check, Pisces May Run Out of Luck

Aries – The transit of Venus is auspicious for the people of Aries. Happiness and prosperity will increase in life. Business owners will see profits. Those doing jobs can expect a promotion. There are chances of buying a house or car.

Taurus – Taurus people who are into business will get benefits. People looking out for a job should avoid it at the moment. And people belonging to this zodiac sign should avoid investing. There will be ups and downs in health.

Gemini – Good time for the people belonging to the Gemini sun sign. They can expect a promotion. They should chase their dream to achieve their goal and they will surely attain success. They will be strong financially.

Cancer – You can get a promotion at work and you will excel at whatever you do. In fact, business owners belonging to this zodiac sign will also benefit. They can invest. There are also chances of going out to spend holidays with family.

Leo – It's a good time for you in terms of your career, but you must work with patience. Some work may get stuck. Don't waste money unnecessarily, spend it wisely. A partnership can be beneficial.

Virgo – Luck will favour this zodiac sign. There will get success at work and will be praised for their work. Their financial condition will get better with time. They should take care of their health. Marriage is on the cards for single people.

Libra – Income is expected to get better, but you must manifest to get what you want. Make sure you make your demands politely in front of your seniors to get more benefits. You can get caught in unnecessary issues. Injury may occur. Married people’s life will be good.

Scorpio – This zodiac sign can expect respect, money and everything else, because of which the confidence will boost. Good time for students. Investment should be avoided.

Sagittarius – The career business is expected to boom during this period. Income will increase. You will be able to spend on expensive things about which you've been dreaming for a long time. There are chances that you might change your job.

Capricorn – Income will increase. Monetary benefits will strengthen the financial situation. You will get rid of debt. You can also expect a promotion. Relationship with life partner will be strong.

Aquarius: People of the Aquarius zodiac will get praised at the workplace. You will be able to make better decisions. Best time for your love life. Any achievement can be achieved.

Pisces: The people of the Pisces zodiac will do wonderful work and they will also get the fruits of it. Can get a new job. Especially those doing government jobs will get big benefits. With humility, many things can be done easily.