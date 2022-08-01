Venus Transit 0r Shukra Gochar: In terms of astrology, Venus is considered the planet of beauty, luxury, and love. It is the main lord of Taurus and Libra which means that if Venus is strong in their kundali, then all the happiness and prosperity comes into their life.Also Read - Astrology Prediction For People Born on Monday: Check Career Advice And Success Tip if Monday is Your Day

Venus is transiting on August 7, 2022, Sunday at 05:12 am from Gemini, which is the sign of its friend planet Mercury, to the enemy planet Moon's sign, Cancer, and it will remain there till the end of the month. Venus' transit in Cancer will cause trouble in married life. Zodiac signs Aries, Gemini, Capricorn, and Virgo are likely to get happiness in their married life. On the other hand, Libra, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Aquarius need to be careful.

Shukra Gochar 2022: Easy-to-follow remedies to calm Venus