As per vedic astrology, Silver brings calmness in life and blesses the individual with a happy & joyful state of mind.

Do you know wearing silver ring can actually benefit your physical, emotional, and spiritual health? As per Vedic Astrology, silver is related to the planet Jupiter and Moon and it balances the water and Kapha in our bodies. Also, it is believed that silver calms down your anger and cools down your mind. Esha Bhatnagar, Tarot Reader of All India Institute of Occult Science reveals some amazing spiritual benefits of wearing silver ring in your little finger.

5 Spiritual Benefits of Wearing Silver Ring in Your Little Finger:

Gives Mental Peace And Stability: Silver ring has a calming and soothing effect on the body, making it an excellent material for stress relief and mental clarity. The color silver is associated with emotions such as tranquility, clarity, and balance. Since silver ring promotes tranquility, this may lead to a peaceful married life and productive work environment, which may enhance your quality of life. Also, silver is said to increase intelligence, calmness, and concentration, all of which can be particularly beneficial for students who want to perform better in academics. Enhance Intuition and Spiritual Growth: In many spiritual practices, silver is associated with the moon which represents emotions, intuition, and inner wisdom. It is also believed to enhance psychic abilities, spiritual growth, and consciousness. Wearing silver can help promote a deeper connection with inner self and gives self-awareness. Protect You from Negative Energies: Wearing silver ring or jewellery can help ward off negative energies and promote a sense of safety and security. Healing Properties: Silver helps strengthen the immune system, reduces inflammation, and promotes circulation. A silver ring has immense power to strengthen the moon – it helps treat your cough, cold, arthritis and all your joint related problems. Enhance the power of Gemstones: Another benefit of silver ring is its ability to enhance the power of other gemstones. For example, Ruby is associated with the planet Sun and is believed to help with confidence, self-esteem, and leadership. When set in a silver ring, it can promote passion and creativity. It is also believed to help with heart-related issues.

