Solar eclipse occurs on Deepawali, and it is the first solar eclipse of the year, which will also be visible in India. Confusion and doubts have arisen among people regarding the celebration of the solar eclipse and Deepawali at the same time, whether Deepawali will be celebrated at this time or not. Whether or not Ganesh and Lakshmi, the symbols of auspiciousness and prosperity, will be worshipped, and when this will take place. However, this confusion has been cleared. Read the article below to understand, how to perform Lakshi Puja amid Surya Grahan.

WHEN WILL DIWALI 2022 BE CELEBRATED?

As we all know that festival, Deepawali or Diwali occurs on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. As reported by Zee News Hindi, This time, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month will end at 4.44 pm on October 24th, after which Amavasya will occur. In this way, both Diwali and Narak Chaturdashi will be celebrated on October 24th, 2022.

Khandagras solar eclipse will occur on the new moon day of Kartik Krishna Paksha, which is Tuesday, October 25, 2022. One thing to remember is that no matter what the eclipse is, there is no need to be worried of it. It is regarded as the great festival of siddhis, and thus the sages termed it Siddhikal. During the eclipse, Lord Shri Ram received initiation from Guru Vashishtha and Shri Krishna from Sandeepan Guru. A solar eclipse that occurs after sunset, according to the scriptures, does not have any harmful effect.

WHICH ZODIAC SIGN SHOULD AVOID WATCHING THIS ECLIPSE?

According to Indian time, the eclipse will be at 4:31 a.m., the middle at 5:14, and spiritual at 5:57 a.m. Sutak will begin at 4:31 a.m. Indian time. Because the eclipse is in Swati Nakshatra and the Libra zodiac, people born under these signs will experience disease, pain, and suffering. The eclipse should be avoided by peple born under this zodiac sign. The eclipse will be visible in countries that is India, Greenland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Yemen, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Romania, Austria, Greece, Turkey, Iraq, Iran.