Surya Grahan June 10, 2021 impact on zodiac signs: Total eclipses – be it solar or lunar eclipse – are bound to occur for another 600 million years, and astrologically speaking these eclipses have a profound effect on human life due to the position of the moon in the sign. Siddharrth S Kumaar, Founder of NumroVani, speaks to india.com and mentions the zodiac signs that will be highly impacted with the occurrence of the solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on Thursday.

When will the Solar Eclipse occur in India?

For the year 2021, the first Solar Eclipse also known as the 'Ring of Fire' will be visible on June 10, 2021, and it has occurred just a fortnight after Lunar Eclipse, which occurred on May 26, 2021. The Annular Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon is farthest from Earth. Due to the distance between the Moon and the Earth, the Moon appears smaller and is unable to block the complete sunlight thereby creating a ring of light that is emitted by the Sun. This is the dramatic 'ring of fire' or the Annular Solar Eclipse.

Which cities will witness the Solar Eclipse 2021?

This solar eclipse will not be visible in most parts of India. Only some parts of north and northeastern India will get the visibility of the eclipse. People in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada will witness a brief partial Solar Eclipse. Only a small area of northern Ontario and Quebec will see the dramatic 'ring of fire'. Those living in northern Europe, including Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Scandinavia will also be able to see a partial Solar Eclipse.

Time of the Solar Eclipse: 13:42 IST to 18:41. This is the same day when Shani Jayanti will also be celebrated across the country.

Impact of Solar Eclipse on Zodiac Signs

Please note that the mentioned impact is based on the moon sign of a person i.e. zodiac signs in which the moon of a person is placed. The Solar eclipse will be in the Taurus sign and Mrigashirsha Nakshatra and even though its visibility will be limited in India (almost negligible visibility), it is going to impact every person. Here’s the list of the four zodiac signs (moon raashi) that should be extra cautious:

Surya Grahan impact on Taurus (Vrish)

Health issues

Financial loss

Take caution while dealing with people

Remedies: Donate anything pink to needy, Mix curd in bathing water

Surya Grahan impact on Gemini (Mithun)

Loss in business

Hard work will not be easily recognized

Remedies: Donate anything green, Mix EMBLICA oil in bathing water or apply it on the body before taking a bath

Surya Grahan impact on Libra (Tula)

Worried mind

Stress in personal and professional life

Misunderstanding with life partner/business partner

Remedies: Donate any white thing, Mix curd in bathing water after the eclipse

Surya Grahan impact on Capricorn (Makar)

Mental worry

Health-related issues

Do not begin a new task this may lead to problems

Remedies: Donate any black thing to the needy, Mix Nagarmotha powder in bathing water after the eclipse