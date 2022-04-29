Surya Grahan 2022: This month, April 30, mark your calendar for Solar Eclipse 2022. But be ready to brace for the impact of the eclipse on your personality and life as per zodiac signs. Here is what celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted for the 4 zodiac signs who will be hit the most whether positive or negative.Also Read - Career Horoscope For May 2022: 6 Zodiac Signs Which Will See A Tremendous Rise Professionally

When will the Solar Eclipse occur in India?

This solar eclipse is expected to last for 4 hours. On April 30, it will start around midnight at 12:15 a.m. and will last till 4:07 in the early morning of May 1. It will be visible in parts of Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Bolivia. Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 29, Friday: Virgo Must Communicate to Achieve Professional Goals, Pisces Should Practice Yoga

According to NASA, the eclipse will have the moon covering 65% of the sun. This solar eclipse has also been called the Black Moon. Also Read - Surya Grahan 2022: First Partial Solar Eclipse of 2022 on April 30; Check Time, Visibility in India

Aries

People of this zodiac sign will need to give special attention to their health. In their personal lives, they can expect some piece of good news. Their financial status will get better and in case you have been hunting for a job, this time must be it.

Cancer

This eclipse will bring positivity to your lives. You can expect fruits to your hard work and your family life will be sound as well. If you have been wanting to start something new then this is the time for you to act on it.

Libra

This will be an auspicious time for this zodiac sign. You will gain profits at your workplace. You may even expect a raise or some kind of promotion.

Sagittarius

If you had been wondering when your financial life would get better, worry not as your time has come. Many of you may get government jobs and you can also expect many other benefits. You may also get better jobs if you have been hunting for them for a long time.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility in India

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from several parts of the world. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Only people living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica will be able to witness the celestial event.

Dos and don’ts to follow during Surya Grahan 2022: