Solar Eclipse 2022: Sutak Kaal Time has already started. This period generally begins from 12 hours before the start of Eclipse or Grahan. A partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the moon’s shadow misses the Earth. Today marks the second and final Solar Eclipse of 2022. A Grahan, according to religious beliefs, has multiple effects on people and their natal charts. As a result, people follow the Sutak rules to reduce the negative effects of celestial phenomena (period of absentation). And today, when a Surya Grahan is expected, Sutak will be applicable.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon, the Earth’s only natural satellite, passes between the Sun and the Earth. The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on 25 October will start at 4:29 PM.

What is Sutak Kaal?

Whether a Solar Eclipse or a lunar, The period preceding the eclipse is known as Sutak. It is usually seen 12 hours before the Surya Grahan. As per Hindu traditions, Sutak is regarded as an unlucky period prior the Surya Grahan. The solar eclipse on October 25th is the second such phenomena of the year. Sutak Kaal time has already started. The Sutak Kaal, according to Drik Panchang, will start at 03:17 AM and will continue till 05:43 PM.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhopal

Solar eclipses can be seen only from the area on Earth where the Moon’s shadow falls, and the closer you are to the centre of the shadow’s path, the larger the eclipse appears. According to Ministry Of Earth Sciences, Solar Eclipse will be visible in India cities:

Delhi: 4.29 pm

Mumbai – 4.49 pm

Bangalore – 5.12 pm

Kolkata – 4.52 pm

Chennai – 5.14 pm

Bhopal – 4.42 pm

Hyderabad – 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari – 5.32 pm

Lucknow- 4.36 PM

However, northeastern places like Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island will not be able to view the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse: How to Watch

It is advisable to avoid watching the solar eclipse with the naked eye. Prefer to use some special eye protection or indirect viewing methods to watch the Solar Eclipse. Indirect projection is another method for viewing a solar eclipse. It is regarded as the most secure method of viewing the solar eclipse. A telescope, pinhole camera, or camera display can be used